SBAC holds its 8th AGM

The 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited was held through online platform recently, says a press release.Abdul Kadir Molla, Chairman of SBAC Bank, presided over the meeting.The AGM approved 4 percent stock and 4 percent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2020.Bank's Directors S.M. Amzad Hossian, Captain M Moazzem Hossain, Engr. Moklesur Rahman, AZM Shofiuddin (Shamim), Begum Sufia Amjad, Mst. Nasima Begum, Mohammad Nawaz, Al-Haj Mizanur Rahman, Sk. Shyedujjaman, Hafizur Rahman Babu, Md. Anwar Hussain, Tahmina Afroz, Kamrun Nahar, Shakhawat Hossain, Mohammad Ayub, Independent Director Syed Hafizur Rahman, Md. Sazidur Rahman & Mohammad Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan including Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and Company Secretary Md. Mokaddess Ali were present in the meeting.