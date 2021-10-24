

City Bank, HCCBL inks MoU for ‘Mujibpedia’

MD and CEO of City Bank Mashrur Arefin and Managing Director of HCCBL and Editor of MujibpediaFarid Kabir signed the agreement at an event held at City Bank Center.

Top officials of the two organizations were present at the time. This encyclopedia of 1000 pages in 1/8 demy size with about 700 entries is going to be published in December, before the Victory Day of Bangladesh. HCCBL will publish this encyclopedia in different versions and formats.

City Bank will provide the financing for the publication of this book. Poet and researcher Kamal Chowdhury is the Chief Editor of this book, while Farid Kabir, poet and journalist is the Editor. Professor of History Department of Dhaka University, Dr. Abu Mohammad Delwar Hossain is the executive editor of Mujibpedia.

The history of the visionary politician Sheikh Mujib becoming Bangabondhu runs in tandem with the history of East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh. For this reason, Bangabandhu's life story is not only of his own but of a nation exploited by colonial-minded rulers, and thereafter its successful attainment of independence following a 9-months long war.

But unfortunately, even after 50 years of independence, no book could capture the two simultaneous histories-of an individual, and of that same individual shaping a nation-in a full &comprehensive manner as yet. This alphabetically presented encyclopedia`s entries are newly written by more than a hundred eminent historians with an objective to remedy this gap. Mujibpedia will also include about one hundred newly created videos to be seen via QR code.









