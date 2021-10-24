

FSIBL donates 90pcs oxygen concentrators to hospitals

Among others, Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Dr. Md. Sayeduzzaman, Deputy Director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital along with other officials participated in the programme.









First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) donated 90pcs oxygen concentrators to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute for the better treatment of Covid-19 patients. Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the Bank handed over the Oxygen Concentrators to Md. Khalilur Rahman, Director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and Prof. Dr. Md. Mahbubul Haque, representative of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, says a press release.Among others, Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Dr. Md. Sayeduzzaman, Deputy Director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital along with other officials participated in the programme.