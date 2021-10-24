Video
ISHO gets Shakib, Badhon as brand ambassadors

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

ISHO, the most innovative furniture and lifestyle company announced the appointment of two of the most instantly recognisable celebrities in Bangladesh as its brand ambassadors - Shakib Al Hasan and Azmeri Haque Badhon.  Both celebrities have been roped in on the back of ISHO becoming the number one furniture brand in the country in online sales to accentuate ISHO's unique brand presence and global designs to every part of the country and household, says a press release.
Shakib is one of the world's most recognizable cricketers who has helped to establish the national team as a cricketing powerhouse and Badhon has put Bangladesh on the cinematic map when she was feted during the Cannes Film Festival for her performance in Bangladesh's entry Rehana Maryam Noor.
Both have come together to promote ISHO, a company that has been nothing short of a revelation in changing the perception and appreciation of the entire furniture industry and has set global benchmarks in design and quality.  They have broken new ground with their data driven designs, market first collections and by introducing features such as AR which have not been available to consumers previously.
Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director, ISHO said, "We're delighted that both Shakib and Badhon are on-board and believe in our vision and our brand. They both have been trend-setters in their individual careers. It's a partnership that makes sense on every level as we look forward to introducing ISHO to every home in the country."


