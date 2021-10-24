Video
Sunday, 24 October, 2021
Business

Vivo launches smartphone X70 pro 5G

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021
Business Desk

Leading smartphone company vivo launched its bigger and better X70 Pro 5G in another collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics.
With sales beginning in Bangladesh on October 16, the X70 Pro 5G is priced at Tk72990 for the country's market. Its advanced camera technologies have brought the photography function of the X70 Pro 5G a few notches higher than the already excellent X60 Pro, says a press release.
This feature is exclusive to the X70 Pro 5G that meets the ZEISS T* coating. The T* refers to the transmission layer. The ZEISS T* coating can enhance the transmission rate of visible light, improve image quality, and accurately restores the colors of a subject. It can also reduce reflectivity and avoid negative effects such as ghosting and stray light, giving picturesque and clearer imagery at night.
Due to their smaller footprint, smartphone cameras have had their limitations. Fitting a large Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera system into one phone was impossible...until now, thanks to the R&D in a variety of height reduction techniques and creating compact designs. With the X70 Pro 5G, vivo has miniaturized the Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera System to upgrade the stabilization capability, reducing blurs caused by movements and ensuring better performance in dark environments.
The X70 Pro 5G delivers professional-grade photography to users in a slim, sleek form factor, and that's probably why it's being called the premium flagship smartphone.
The ZEISS Professional photography comprises of four groundbreaking features: Superb Night Camera with Real-Time Extreme Night Vision for brighter and clearer night scenes, ensuring what you see is what you get, which not a lot of smartphones can say.
ZEISS Style Portrait that packs the unique features of four legendary ZEISS lenses in one gadget, including Biotar, Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar, helping you master the art of portraits. The VIS 5-Axis Ultra Stable Video for clear and clean videos even when in motion. 60X Hyper Zoom and5X Periscope Camera that supports up turning faraway views into strikingly vivid images.


