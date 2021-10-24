Infinix smartphone HOT 11S' now available in BD

The latest edition of the premium smartphone brand's HOT series, 'Infinix HOT 11S,' is now available in Bangladesh market. The device, which combines innovation and attractive architecture with great features and functionality to provide consumers with the finest visual experience, is available for BDT 14,990 for 4GB RAM variant and BDT 15,990 for the 6GB RAM.

It received such enormous response from gaming enthusiasts throughout the pre-order period and sold out just within hours after it was announced, says a press release.

Top tech reviewers of the country are pleased with the phone and its features and recommended 'Infinix HOT 11S as the best budget gaming smartphone under BDT 16,000. Gaming lovers now can avail this powerful device from anywhere across the country, including retail and brand stores.

The Smartphone brand announced its all-new HOT 11S smartphone last week, making a major breakthrough of the brand and creating a spark in the smartphone market. The HOT 11S is one of the very first smartphones with MediaTek Helio G88 Dual-Chip gaming processor, 6.78" FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate & 50MP ultra night camera, all while balancing and shouting out the hot series motto "Game On."

The MediaTek Helio G88 is a high-performance processor that provides gamers with a powerful experience. With two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs running at up to 2GHz, the Helio G88 Dual-Chip processor improves the new phone's responsiveness, app loading speed, and camera shots. The MediaTek Helio G88 processor has been praised by tech critics as one of the top processors in the market. However, they are perplexed that such a high-performance processor cannot be offered within this budget.

The Infinix HOT 11S is equipped with 6.78" FHD+ Ultra Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Users are baffled as to how a 90Hz refresh rate is available at this price point. For tech-savvy users, the 90Hz Ultra Smooth Panel is the icing on the cake, since the big display provides maximum smoothness and eliminates lagging and frame dropouts.

The HOT 11S also has a 50 MP triple AI Nightscape camera. The primary camera is a 50-megapixel triple lens camera with an F 1.6 wide-aperture that produces stunning low-light images at any time of day or night. Users have stated that this is a brand new feature that is an exception to the budget.









