

World Business Angels Investors Week celebrated

The Week is coordinated globally by the World Business Angels Investment Forum - an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI). The week long programme will conclude today (Sunday).

Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University presented keynote paper on 'Connecting Startups and Scale-ups with Investors' at the inauguration ceremony. Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, Country Economist, UNDP in Bangladesh and Ms. Tina F. Jabeen, Former Managing Director and CEO, Startup Bangladesh Ltd. spoke at the inaugural session.. Mr. Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Bangladesh Chair of World Business Angels Investors Week-2021 and CEO of Daffodil Family delivered welcome speech on the occasion. Mr. Baybars Altuntas, Executive Chairman World Business Angels Investment Forum greeted the event through a video message.

After the inauguration, a roundtable discussion titled 'Role of Angel Investors in the Development of Startup Ecosystem' was held on. Mr. Bijan Islam, CEO of Lightcastle Partners, Rizwan Rahman, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), M Asif Rahman, Founder of ARCom & WP Developer and Dr. Lafifa Jamal, President, Bangladesh Women in Technology (BWIT) discussed at the roundtable as the speakers. The roundtable was moderated by Asif Iqbal, Senior Lecturer, Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Daffodil International University and Bangladeshi Coordinator, WBAIW.

While presenting keynote paper, Dr. Md. Sabur Khan said, Covid-19 has created both new challenges and as well as opportunities for the young entrepreneurs and new Start Ups. For initiating 'Digital Bangladesh' program in earlier, Bangladesh is growing fast and set an example of role model of development even in global pandemic situation. He urged all to be doer and make friendship with the technologies like 'Internet of Thinking', Artificial Intelligence and work smartly. He stressed on creating digital enabled ecosystems within the organizations. In this regard he mentioned some examples set by Daffodil International University like Venture Capital, Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Innovation Lab and Start Up Market.

It is to be mentioned that 'World Business Angels Investors Week-2021' has started worldwide from last 18th October 2021. This special week is being celebrated by 72 countries in the world including Bangladesh. This year, the global theme of WBAIW is 'Business Diplomacy for International Entrepreneurship'. The World Business Angels Investment Forum is a co-sponsor of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion. 'World Business Angels Investors Week-2021' will end on October 24, 2021.

WBAIW is a global platform. The platform carries out promotional work on equities, capital markets, startup economies, etc. of the United Nations, European Union, ASEAN Economic Community, OECD and G20 countries.

World Business Angel Investors Week (WBAW) is a global platform from which to campaign for solutions to critical issues of early stage equity and capital markets, startup economies and other worldwide concerns at the United Nations, the European Union, the ASEAN Economic Community, the OECD and in G20 countries and regional and local economies.









