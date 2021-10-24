Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Greece tourism rebounds but still suffers from Covid

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

ATHENS, Oct 23: The number of foreign tourists arriving in Greece has rebounded strongly this year, central bank data released Friday showed, but the key tourism sector still remains far below pre-pandemic levels.
Foreign tourists seeking sun and sand are the driver of Greece's tourism industry, which accounts for a fifth of the overall economy, but pandemic travel restrictions kept most away in 2020 and battered the sector. Greek central bank data showed that the number of tourist arrivals has jumped 80 percent this year to over 8.6 million.
Meanwhile, spending by tourists during the first eight months of the year has shot up by over 135 percent to nearly 6.6 billion euros ($7.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said in a statement. But those figures are still far off the level in 2019, before the pandemic, when some 21.8 million tourists spent 13.2 billion euros.
Ahead of the peak summer tourism season, Greece ran a major campaign to voluntarily vaccinate most residents if its Aegean islands, its most popular travel destinations, to help lure back foreign tourists.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital Hospital gives over Tk10cr cashback to patients
US-Bangla to launch Dhaka-Male flights
Walton starts exporting fans to Africa’s Mali
BD to formulate integrated energy sector master plan
Eurozone growth slows as prices jump on supply problems
SBAC holds its 8th AGM
City Bank, HCCBL inks MoU for ‘Mujibpedia’
FSIBL donates 90pcs oxygen concentrators to hospitals


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft