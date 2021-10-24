Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dollar pares losses as Powell signals bond taper

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

NEW YORK, Oct 23: The dollar pared losses on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank should begin reducing its asset purchases soon, but should not yet raise interest rates.
Powell said employment is still too low and high inflation will likely abate next year as pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic fade, even as many market participants are concerned that rising price pressures will last longer than policymakers believe.
Investors have taken profits since the dollar index hit a one-year high last week, when concerns that inflation will remain stubbornly high for longer led investors to bring forward expectations on when the Fed will first raise rates to mid-2022.
Now, "there's a bit of a positioning unwind taking place, we've obviously seen a firmer dollar since the September Fed," said Mazen Issa, senior foreign exchange strategist at TD Securities in New York. "That also dovetails with the seasonal tendency for the dollar to soften into the end of the month."
The Fed said at its September meeting that it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November, and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.
The dollar index fell 0.10% to 93.64, and is down from a one-year high of 94.56 last week. The euro gained 0.09% to $1.1636.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. business activity increased solidly in October, suggesting economic growth picked up at the start of the fourth quarter as COVID-19 infections subsided, though labor and raw material shortages held back manufacturing.
The dollar rally has also faded as investors build in expectations for sooner rate increases in other currencies.
Issa expects the dollar to regain traction, however, as global central banks push back against the aggressive repricing of rate hikes, while the Fed is likely to remain relatively hawkish and move forward with a reduction in its bond purchase program.
"Once we get the pushback from other central banks and the Fed's committed to taper, we should see dollar dips really being shallow," Issa said. The Aussie dollar, which is a proxy for risk appetite, gave up earlier gains and was last down 0.05% at $0.7462.
The safe-haven yen gained, though it remains the weakest performer, having dropped by almost 10% this year. The dollar was last down 0.50% against the Japanese currency at 113.42 yen.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital Hospital gives over Tk10cr cashback to patients
US-Bangla to launch Dhaka-Male flights
Walton starts exporting fans to Africa’s Mali
BD to formulate integrated energy sector master plan
Eurozone growth slows as prices jump on supply problems
SBAC holds its 8th AGM
City Bank, HCCBL inks MoU for ‘Mujibpedia’
FSIBL donates 90pcs oxygen concentrators to hospitals


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft