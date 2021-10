Students of Chawkrajapur Primary School in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi







Students of Chawkrajapur Primary School in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi attend a class in the open as the schoolhouse faces imminent threat of devouring by the turbulent Padma. Founded in 1973, the school had to be shifted three times earlier due to erosion by the river. PHOTO: OBSERVER