Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

96pc DU students got C-19 shots: VC

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Friday said 96 per cent students of the university have already received vaccine against Covid-19.
The VC said this after visiting centres of DU 'Ga' unit admission test at Faculty of Business Studies on the campus.
"According to the data received a week ago, 92 percent students of this university were under vaccination. Now the percentage has increased to 96 per cent. For the convenience of the students, we have set up temporary vaccination centre at the university," Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.
"Our students are very aware. Everyone has been vaccinated voluntarily," he added.
Regarding the visit of the centres, he said that the admission test is being conducted smoothly and peacefully.
Asked whether there would be examination centres in other divisional cities for Dhaka University admission test in the coming years, the Vice Chancellor said, "This time we are taking the tests outside Dhaka considering the pandemic situation. Our main purpose is to reduce the suffering of students. The experience will be useful in the future."
This year, 3,24,340 candidates applied for the admission tests against 7,148 seats at the university, and so, 45 students are fighting for each seat.
Admission tests of DU under 'Ka', 'Kha', 'Ga' and 'Cha' units for 2020-21 academic year are already complete. The institution's admission tests for the academic year will end today [October 23] through the examination of the 'Gha' unit (Faculty of Social Sciences).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones suspended
UK parliament ‘falling apart’: Experts
UN chief warns world on ‘one-way ticket to disaster’ over climate
3 leaders of Nur’s group behind attack on Ctg puja venue: police
Students of Chawkrajapur Primary School in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi
96pc DU students got C-19 shots: VC
Namibia make history with T20 World Cup second round spot
Govt misleading people by arresting a drug addict: BNP


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Who should be a newspaper editor?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft