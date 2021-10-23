96pc DU students got C-19 shots: VC

Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Friday said 96 per cent students of the university have already received vaccine against Covid-19.

The VC said this after visiting centres of DU 'Ga' unit admission test at Faculty of Business Studies on the campus.

"According to the data received a week ago, 92 percent students of this university were under vaccination. Now the percentage has increased to 96 per cent. For the convenience of the students, we have set up temporary vaccination centre at the university," Prof Akhtaruzzaman said.

"Our students are very aware. Everyone has been vaccinated voluntarily," he added.

Regarding the visit of the centres, he said that the admission test is being conducted smoothly and peacefully.

Asked whether there would be examination centres in other divisional cities for Dhaka University admission test in the coming years, the Vice Chancellor said, "This time we are taking the tests outside Dhaka considering the pandemic situation. Our main purpose is to reduce the suffering of students. The experience will be useful in the future."

This year, 3,24,340 candidates applied for the admission tests against 7,148 seats at the university, and so, 45 students are fighting for each seat.

Admission tests of DU under 'Ka', 'Kha', 'Ga' and 'Cha' units for 2020-21 academic year are already complete. The institution's admission tests for the academic year will end today [October 23] through the examination of the 'Gha' unit (Faculty of Social Sciences).











