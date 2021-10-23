Govt misleading people by arresting a drug addict: BNP

"The government is misleading the people of the country by arresting a lunatic, drug addict named Iqbal," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Algamir.

He said this while speaking at a discussion meeting of the 44th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Labor Party at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Friday.

Mirza Fakrul said the government is trying to confuse and divide the people. They are creating religious divisions in the country.

"Commodity prices are rising, people do not have the right to vote, the education system is being destroyed and people are not getting medical treatment," said Mirza Fakhrul.

But the government is playing the game of communal division to cover up many such basic problems.

About Iqbal Hossain, who was arrested in connection with a puja mandap incident in Comilla, Fakhrul Islam said, "An abnormal person and a drug addict named Iqbal has been arrested.

Can such a person be involved in this kind of incident?"

He said, "Every person of the country has right to follow his religion. But the government is destroying communal harmony in Bangladesh in a planned manner without providing security to the people. The government has come up with this issue only to divert people's attention. "

Highlighting the situation in the country, Mirza Fakhrul said, "The prices of daily commodities including rice, oil, salt and sugar are increasing every day. But the real income of the people has not increased. As a result, people are getting poorer and the looters of Awami League are getting richer and richer day by day."

Mentioning that corruption is rampant in every part of the country today, the BNP Secretary General said today, corruption has completely eroded this society.

Fakhrul Islam called for unity for a movement regardless of party affiliation to establish a democratic government in the country.





