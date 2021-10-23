Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hindu community stages protest against communal violence

Sit-in today

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

Protesters from several Hindu organisations demonstrate against attacks on temples by blocking the citys Shahbagh intersection on Friday. photo : bdnews24.com

Protesters from several Hindu organisations demonstrate against attacks on temples by blocking the citys Shahbagh intersection on Friday. photo : bdnews24.com

Various organizations are holding protest rally in the capital's Shahbagh protesting the recent attacks on temples, vandalism of idols, arson and violence against Hindu community across the country.
Jago Hindu Parishad, Bangladesh Sanatan Kalyan Jote, National Hindu Forum, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan
Parishad and Muktijoddha Mancha started gathering in Shahbagh area on Friday afternoon.
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) led the events.
They blocked the Shahbagh intersection around 3pm and started protesting. The protesters demanded that the attackers be arrested and brought to justice.
The Bangladesh Hindu Parishad demanded implementation of the Minority Protection Act. More than 200 people including leading figures of the organization from Dhaka and outside took part in the protest.
Dipankar Sikder, president of the Bangladesh Hindu Parishad, said, "We are at the eleventh hour of the persecution against the minority. We can't tolerate these anymore. Now we want security."
A sit-in would be held at Shahbagh today (Saturday) to protest the attacks on followers of traditional religions. Besides, a torch procession will be held at night, he said.
The procession was scheduled to be held in the evening but was cancelled at the request of the administration.
National Hindu Forum General Secretary Manik Sarkar said, "Don't think Hindus are weak anymore. We will now respond to all attacks on the streets."
President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Tapas Paul said, "Attacks on Hindus, vandalism, killings and attacks on our business establishments are being carried out all over the country systematically. But the government and administration are taking action after the incident instead of preventing them."
In this regard, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station Moudut Hawlader told the media, "After 6pm, the protesters were removed from the road. At that time, they started chanting slogans along with the procession."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones suspended
UK parliament ‘falling apart’: Experts
UN chief warns world on ‘one-way ticket to disaster’ over climate
3 leaders of Nur’s group behind attack on Ctg puja venue: police
Students of Chawkrajapur Primary School in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi
96pc DU students got C-19 shots: VC
Namibia make history with T20 World Cup second round spot
Govt misleading people by arresting a drug addict: BNP


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Who should be a newspaper editor?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft