Hindu community stages protest against communal violence



Protesters from several Hindu organisations demonstrate against attacks on temples by blocking the citys Shahbagh intersection on Friday. photo : bdnews24.com

Jago Hindu Parishad, Bangladesh Sanatan Kalyan Jote, National Hindu Forum, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan

Parishad and Muktijoddha Mancha started gathering in Shahbagh area on Friday afternoon.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) led the events.

They blocked the Shahbagh intersection around 3pm and started protesting. The protesters demanded that the attackers be arrested and brought to justice.

The Bangladesh Hindu Parishad demanded implementation of the Minority Protection Act. More than 200 people including leading figures of the organization from Dhaka and outside took part in the protest.

Dipankar Sikder, president of the Bangladesh Hindu Parishad, said, "We are at the eleventh hour of the persecution against the minority. We can't tolerate these anymore. Now we want security."

A sit-in would be held at Shahbagh today (Saturday) to protest the attacks on followers of traditional religions. Besides, a torch procession will be held at night, he said.

The procession was scheduled to be held in the evening but was cancelled at the request of the administration.

National Hindu Forum General Secretary Manik Sarkar said, "Don't think Hindus are weak anymore. We will now respond to all attacks on the streets."

President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Tapas Paul said, "Attacks on Hindus, vandalism, killings and attacks on our business establishments are being carried out all over the country systematically. But the government and administration are taking action after the incident instead of preventing them."

In this regard, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station Moudut Hawlader told the media, "After 6pm, the protesters were removed from the road. At that time, they started chanting slogans along with the procession."





Various organizations are holding protest rally in the capital's Shahbagh protesting the recent attacks on temples, vandalism of idols, arson and violence against Hindu community across the country.Jago Hindu Parishad, Bangladesh Sanatan Kalyan Jote, National Hindu Forum, Bangladesh Puja UdjapanParishad and Muktijoddha Mancha started gathering in Shahbagh area on Friday afternoon.The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) led the events.They blocked the Shahbagh intersection around 3pm and started protesting. The protesters demanded that the attackers be arrested and brought to justice.The Bangladesh Hindu Parishad demanded implementation of the Minority Protection Act. More than 200 people including leading figures of the organization from Dhaka and outside took part in the protest.Dipankar Sikder, president of the Bangladesh Hindu Parishad, said, "We are at the eleventh hour of the persecution against the minority. We can't tolerate these anymore. Now we want security."A sit-in would be held at Shahbagh today (Saturday) to protest the attacks on followers of traditional religions. Besides, a torch procession will be held at night, he said.The procession was scheduled to be held in the evening but was cancelled at the request of the administration.National Hindu Forum General Secretary Manik Sarkar said, "Don't think Hindus are weak anymore. We will now respond to all attacks on the streets."President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Tapas Paul said, "Attacks on Hindus, vandalism, killings and attacks on our business establishments are being carried out all over the country systematically. But the government and administration are taking action after the incident instead of preventing them."In this regard, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station Moudut Hawlader told the media, "After 6pm, the protesters were removed from the road. At that time, they started chanting slogans along with the procession."