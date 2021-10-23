Video
Sacrilege Of Quran

Prime suspect Iqbal taken to Cumilla

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondent

Iqbal Hossain

Iqbal Hossain

CUMILLA, Oct 22: Iqbal Hossain arrested from Cox's Bazar for allegedly placing a copy of the Quran at a Durga Puja venue which triggered a series of deadly attacks on Hindus across the country has been taken to Cumilla.
He was identified as the same man seen in the CCTV video footage of the incident in Cumilla, said district's Superintendent of Police Faruque Ahmed.
Iqbal was arrested from Cox's Bazar sea beach about 10 pm on Thursday, said Rafiqul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police of the district.
Police officials in Cumilla said Iqbal, 35, son of Noor Mohammad Alam of Khanqah Mazar neighbourhood in the city's Sujanagar, had worked as a painter
Informed of the matter, a team of detective police led by Additional SP Sohan Sarkar went to Cox's Bazar
and brought Iqbal to Cumilla at 12 pm.
He was initially taken to the Police Lines for interrogation but is likely to be shifted to the police superintendent's office.
Cumilla Superintendent of Police Faruk Ahmed said a man named Iqbal Hossain was arrested from Sugandha Point of the Cox's Bazar beach around 10:10 pm Thursday based on intelligence information.
After being questioned at the Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police's Office, a police team led by Cumilla Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sadar circle) Sohan left with Iqbal for Cumilla at 6am today.
Iqbal Hossain was identified as the man placing the Holy Quran at the Nanua Dighir Par puja Mandap in Cumilla city on October 13.
Police confirmed from the security camera footage that the arrestee is the man who "placed the copy of the Quran" at the puja venue in the city's Nanua Dighir Par in the wee hours of Oct 13, said SP Faruque Ahmed.
Several temples and puja venues in the city came under attack in the afternoon as tension mounted after a video of placing a book at the Durga Puja venue went viral.
Many shared the video calling for attacks on Hindu sites terming it an sacrilegious act.
Police said seven people died as communal violence spread to other parts of Bangladesh. The law enforcers have arrested 450 people in 72 cases over the attacks and clashes.
Violence erupted in different parts of the country after the holy Quran was found inside a makeshift puja mandap at Nanuar Dighir Par in Cumilla city early in the morning on October 13 amid Durga Puja festivity across Bangladesh.
Later, violence had spread to different districts of the country including Chandpur, Noakhali, Chattogram and Bagerhat.
Later, it was found in the CCTV footage that Iqbal picked a copy of the holy Quran from the local Darogabari Mosque and took it to the puja mandap at night.
While investigating the incident, the law enforcers found in the CCTV footage that a local young man named Iqbal Hossain kept a copy of Holy Quran inside the temple.
The 30-year-old Iqbal is the son of Noor Ahmed Alam of the Muradpur-Lashkarpur area under Ward No. 17 in Cumilla city. Noor Alam is a fishmonger by profession.
Police arrested Iqbal's four accomplices including Ekram. They also included Humayun Ahmed and Faisal Ahmed, two attendants at Shah Abdullah Gazipuri (RA) shrine in Cumilla city.
Iqbal took the holy Quran from the mosque of this shrine and kept it inside the puja mandap.


