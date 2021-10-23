One injured dies at DMCH

A person, who was critically injured during the attack at a puja mandap in Cumilla, died early Friday morning while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The deceased was identified as Dilip Das, 62, father of actress Adhora Priya and a resident of Cumilla's Gangchar area, was in life support, said the DMCH police outpost's

inspector Bacchu Mia.

He said Dilip was admitted to the DMCH at about 1:30am on October 14. He was undergoing treatment at Ward No. 103.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on October 15 where he died at about 4:00am on Friday. His body was kept at the DMCH morgue.

Dilip was seriously injured after being hit with a brick on his head in front of Rajarajeshwari Kalibari puja mandap on October 13. Later he was taken to Dhaka.









