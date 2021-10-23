7 killed in clash between 2 factions of Rohingyas

COX'S's BAZAR, 22 OCT: At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a clash between two factions of Rohingyas in a Rohingya camp at Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as madrasa teacher Md Idris (32), Ibrahim Hossain (24), Azizul Huq (22), Md Amin (32), Nur Alam Halim (45), Hamid Ullah (55) and Nur Kaiser (15).

Shihab Kaiser Khan, Superintendent of Police of 8 Armed Police Battalion, said the dead include students, teachers and volunteers at the Darul Ulum Nadwatul Olama Al Islamia Madrasa, situated at H 52 block in the camp.

Another student, Nur Kaiser (15), has been admitted to hospital with severe injuries, said Ahmed Sanjur Morshed, Chief of Ukhiya Police Station.

The injured were subsequently taken to MSF Hospital near the camp.

"The situation is under control now. Additional police personnel have been deployed at the camp. We arrested one person carrying arms," said Shihab.

In a statement, APBn referred to the attackers as 'Rohingya miscreants'. At least four Rohingya refugees were killed at the scene while three others died in hospital.

A video footage showed a pool of blood on the madrasa floor as families bereaved the deaths of their loved ones.

Police arrested a suspect identified as Mujibur Rahman. ABPn recovered a gun, 6 rounds of ammunition and a knife from him.

On Thursday night, Moynarghona Police raided local Madutul Ummah Madrasa and the nearby

areas along with other camps. Darul Ulum Nadwatul Olama Al Islamia Madrasa was attacked one and a half hours later.

Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, the biggest of their kind in the world, have been reeled from gunfights and clashes on many occasions. Police described these incidents as robbery or smuggling cases.

The issue of rival Rohingya factions vying for dominance in the camps, however, has drawn focus both at home and abroad following the death of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah.

Mohib Ullah was shot dead on Sept 29 at Lombashiya Camp in Kutupalong. He was the Chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights.









