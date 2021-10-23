C-19 deaths drop to 4, positivity rate 1.36pc

The country witnessed four more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 27,805. Some 232 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,567,139.

Besides, 564 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.67 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,530,647, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.36 per cent in

the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.38 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 829 labs across the country tested 17,100 samples.

Among the deaths, two died in Dhaka division, and one each died in Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

Among the four deceased, two were men and two were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,808 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,997 were women.

Around 38.83 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 19.40 million have received both the doses too, according to DGHS.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.9 million lives and infected more than 243 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 220 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







