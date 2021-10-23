Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
International
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Budget
Education
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● International
● Business
● Sports
● Countryside
● Don't miss
● Budget
● Education
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Sports
● News
● Miscellaneous
● Countryside
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
Miscellaneous
Kendriya Khelaghar Asar forms a human chain at Cental Shaheed Minar
Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 62
Kendriya Khelaghar Asar forms a human chain at Cental Shaheed Minar
Kendriya Khelaghar Asar forms a human chain at Cental Shaheed Minar in the capital on Friday protesting the recent communal violence in the country. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Kendriya Khelaghar Asar forms a human chain at Cental Shaheed Minar
Pakistan FM in Kabul to meet Taliban government
DU ‘Ga’ unit entry test today
A colourful rally marking the 'Jasne Julush' Eid-e-Miladunnabi
Badrunnessa College teacher put on remand in DSA case
Prioritize senior people in vaccination, not children: Experts
CRAB expresses concern over police misbehaviour with senior Daily Observer reporter
Govt to buy 90m disposable syringes from China
Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Who should be a newspaper editor?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft