Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:53 AM
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

PIROJPUR, Oct 22: Unable to repay a loan of Tk 6 lakh, a man allegedly killed his wife in Jujkhola village of Pirojpur sadar upazila in the small hours of Friday.
The deceased was identified as Tahmina Begum, 45.
Tahmina's son Robiul Islam alleged that his father Sattar Sheikh, 50, took a loan of Tk 6 lakh on interest from different NGOs and individuals in the name of his mother.
As Sattar was facing difficulties in repaying the loan, it led to a family strife. And Sattar often used to beat Tahmina and Robiul to vent out his frustration, the son said.
On Thursday, Sattar was stopped by his wife from selling an auto rickshaw owned by the family. Unable to bear the humiliation, Sattar allegedly killed his wife in her sleep around midnight.
Officer-in-Charge of Sadar police station AJ Md Masuduzzaman said that Sattar has been arrested. "The body was sent for an autopsy. A case will be filed in this regard," he said.    -UNB



Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
