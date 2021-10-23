Bangladesh stall inaugurated at Frankfurt Book Fair

Bangladesh stall has been installed at the world's biggest book fair 'Frankfurt International Book fair' highlighting Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the stall at the 73rd International Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany yesterday, said a press release.

National Book Centre is participating in the book fair with more than four hundred selected books written by renowned authors on Bangladesh's heritage, culture, Liberation War, life and works of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Special publications-posters-souvenirs published on the occasion of Mujib Borsho are being displayed at Bangladesh stall.

The National Implementation Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture has published a special publication titled 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, Bangladesh and Frankfurt Book Fair' edited by the chief Coordinator of the committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury.

National Book Centre Director Minar Monsur, Ekushey Medal winning expatriate poet Nazmun Nesa Piari, Commercial Counselor of Bangladesh Embassy in Germany Saiful Islam, Chief of media cell of National Implementation Committee Nasreen Jahan Lipi were also present on the occasion. -BSS



