Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer, also former Press Advisor to the Prime Minister, addresses a discussion titled 'Operation Gulmarg' and 'Operation Searchlight': Pakistan's Planned Genocide at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Friday. Rationalism and Liberalism Practice Forum organised the programme. photo: observer