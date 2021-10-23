Video
Rajshahi ‘to own’ Fazli mangoes

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

RAJSHAHI, Oct 22: The country's northwestern Rajshahi region is known for its delicious mangoes.
This time Mango's bond with Rajshahi has become stronger as the Fazli variety has been recognised as a unique product of Rajshahi and been given the geographical indication (GI) tag.
According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation, GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.
Now the Fazli mango will be registered internationally as 'Fazli Mango of Rajshahi'.
Confirming the information, Alim Uddin, Chief Scientific Officer of Rajshahi Fruit Research Center, said that the recognition was given in response to the application of his organisation.
The department of patents, designs and trademarks (DPDT) published a general notice on October 6 as part of securing this certification.
If no local or foreign entities raise objections over this move in the next two months - starting from the journals' publication - the fruit will be GI certified and internationally recognised.
Although Fazli is cultivated in nine upazilas throughout the country, Bagha and Charghat upazilas account for most of the harvest.
Fazli was renowned in the markets of neighbouring India as "Bagha Fazli" as far back as 200 years ago, CSO Alim added.
It belongs to the "Nobi Mousumi," variety of mangoes and can only be grown in the Rajshahi region because of its specific weather and soil requirements, he added. The mango ripens from the second week of July and lasts until the second week of August.    -UNB


