Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Efforts underway to bring early married girls back to school: Dipu Moni

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

Efforts underway to bring early married girls back to school: Dipu Moni

Efforts underway to bring early married girls back to school: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Friday said efforts are being made in the country's educational institutions to get child-married girls back to class.
"We are trying to get the child-married girls, who are forced to marry early, back to class as child marriage has been more common than usual in some remote areas during Covid period," said Dipu.
The minister made the remarks while responding to the queries of journalists after inaugurating the orientation program of first year students of National University affiliated colleges virtually at the conference room of NU Vice-Chancellor.
Dipu Moni said, "People had to move from one place to another place due to the situation and thus, we are making arrangements and trying to get them back to the class of educational institutions wherever they are."
It will not be possible to increase the number of classes in educational institutions right now, she said, adding, "We hope to be able to increase the number of classes in the next year if the Covid infection rate continues to decrease."
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and Vice Chancellor of the National University Prof Md Mashiur Rahman also addressed the program.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
Bangladesh stall inaugurated at Frankfurt Book Fair
Experts seek winter plan to fight Dhaka’s air pollution  
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer
Rajshahi ‘to own’ Fazli mangoes
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
Efforts underway to bring early married girls back to school: Dipu Moni
Journo S. M. Shawkat Hossain dies


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Who should be a newspaper editor?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft