

Efforts underway to bring early married girls back to school: Dipu Moni

"We are trying to get the child-married girls, who are forced to marry early, back to class as child marriage has been more common than usual in some remote areas during Covid period," said Dipu.

The minister made the remarks while responding to the queries of journalists after inaugurating the orientation program of first year students of National University affiliated colleges virtually at the conference room of NU Vice-Chancellor.

Dipu Moni said, "People had to move from one place to another place due to the situation and thus, we are making arrangements and trying to get them back to the class of educational institutions wherever they are."

It will not be possible to increase the number of classes in educational institutions right now, she said, adding, "We hope to be able to increase the number of classes in the next year if the Covid infection rate continues to decrease."

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and Vice Chancellor of the National University Prof Md Mashiur Rahman also addressed the program. -BSS











