Horrific state of road accidents

According to a recent study carried out by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, an organisation protecting passenger's rights, a total of 43,856 people died in road accidents across the country in last six years. Moreover, 91,358 people were injured in 31,793 road accidents during that period.



The horrifying statistics are enough to suggest how unsafe and perilous our roads have become. Causes behind mounting accidents and injuries in the country are not unknown to us.



What is, however, mysterious and unacceptable at the same time is for how long our roads will remain as manifested death traps.



The country's elite academic institution BUET's, Accident Research Centre has recently suggested to ensure proper training for drivers. Moreover, while explaining a technicality behind road accidents, the BUET researchers have said - usually road bends are identified as accident-prone areas, but here accidents are also frequently occurring on straight roads, and the main reason is unrestrained speed of vehicles. And as far as providing proper driving lessons are concerned, at least 67 lakh drivers have to be brought under training scanner. Road accidents are also on the rise due to negligence of agencies involved in ensuring road safety. In order to change this situation, the government as well as various non-governmental organizations have to come forward and increase investment in this sector.



Most importantly, if educated people do not come to the driving sector and adequate training is not provided to drivers, road accidents will remain unpreventable.



One particular issue often ignored needs to be addressed quick - actual reasons behind road rage and reckless driving. Majority of our drivers have been found to be driving under extreme stress triggering more and more accidents, and there are numerable factors affecting their normal driving. The owners will have to shoulder responsibilities too.



Although the government has replaced the dated Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1983 with the new Road Transport Act 2018 with a view to curb road accidents, the lack of implementation of this Act has reduced it to being a mere piece of paperwork. Additionally, the RTA 2018 does not do enough to hold transport owners accountable for the behaviour of their drivers, even though we are all aware that these cases of speeding often occur because drivers are trying to meet the daily quota assigned to them by their employers.



Last of all, political will is another key element which is missing.



We mark all-pervading clear negligence in implementing a commitment made by the incumbent government before it came to power for the third term. As government authorities' concerned keep failing to live up to its election pledge towards road safety, we believe, it is time for the highest political office to intervene.

