Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Consciousness about cyber crimes

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

Dear Sir,

The advancement of the Internet has brought unprecedented success to digitization of the country as well as increased the risk of cyber hacking and cyber-crimes.  Through cyber hacking-a group of internet users are getting involved in various new cyber-crimes, most of these hacking incidents are basically executed on social media like-Facebook.
 
However, the number of information thefts and crimes through hacking other online accounts besides Facebook is also on an alarming rise. In addition to hacking, the incidence of cyber bullying is also a growing trend. And in this instance, women are the topmost victims of intensely suffering.

Moreover, 90 percent of the victims of hacking and bullying are between the ages of 18 and 30, as media reports say.  That means the young internet users are the victims of these incidents. So, it is very imperative to create a healthy cyber-culture for our internet users.

But that is not possible for the government and the people alone. This requires increasing cyber awareness and cyber literacy for all users.  Users should be aware of various phishing apps. Proper and strict implementation of existing information and communication technology acts can greatly reduce cyber hacking.  Above all, it is substantial not only to use the internet regularly, but also to be familiar with the right and safe internet.
 
Monirul Haque Rony
Jhikargacha, Jashore



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consciousness about cyber crimes
Legal provisions for prevention of non-communicable diseases
Internet privacy and social awareness
Payra Bridge will open a new door of development
WPS and status of Bangladesh
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
The sorry state of Internet speed
Biden’s Syria policy leaves US in no-win situation


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Who should be a newspaper editor?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft