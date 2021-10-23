Consciousness about cyber crimes

Dear Sir,



The advancement of the Internet has brought unprecedented success to digitization of the country as well as increased the risk of cyber hacking and cyber-crimes. Through cyber hacking-a group of internet users are getting involved in various new cyber-crimes, most of these hacking incidents are basically executed on social media like-Facebook.



However, the number of information thefts and crimes through hacking other online accounts besides Facebook is also on an alarming rise. In addition to hacking, the incidence of cyber bullying is also a growing trend. And in this instance, women are the topmost victims of intensely suffering.



Moreover, 90 percent of the victims of hacking and bullying are between the ages of 18 and 30, as media reports say. That means the young internet users are the victims of these incidents. So, it is very imperative to create a healthy cyber-culture for our internet users.



But that is not possible for the government and the people alone. This requires increasing cyber awareness and cyber literacy for all users. Users should be aware of various phishing apps. Proper and strict implementation of existing information and communication technology acts can greatly reduce cyber hacking. Above all, it is substantial not only to use the internet regularly, but also to be familiar with the right and safe internet.



Monirul Haque Rony

Jhikargacha, Jashore