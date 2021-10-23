Legal provisions for prevention of non-communicable diseases

Our physical exertion is getting reduced due to continuous urbanization, and also the consumption of soft drinks concomitantly mean not only the urban people of Bangladesh but also many villagers are suffering from various diseases caused by obesity. As a child, it was normal to walk one or two kilometers to school in the village or to see many of my friends walking to and from school from far away places.



These days when I am in the countryside, I hardly see people walking by. Busy people have no time to waste while walking. Added to this, is widespread mobile phone addiction. So many diseases associated with the lack of physical activity, such as heart disease, diabetes these are not just diseases in developed countries today as many health experts nowadays say.



In almost all countries of the world, economic factors influence the laws and policies of the country. A state may adopt laws or policies to serve the vested interests even if they may not be in the best interest of the majority. Despite the health risk of sugar consumption in the United States or Australia, sugarcane farmers are supported in various government policies.



Sugarcane is not a major agricultural product in our country at present. Soft drink production is not a major sector of the country's economy. Therefore, it can be assumed that the formulation of regulatory laws or policies regarding the advertisement and marketing of soft drinks in the policies of our country should not be that difficult, at least from an economic point of view. In addition, our policy makers should actively consider laws and policies that encourage the physical work of our policy makers.



Article 18 (1) of the Constitution of Bangladesh states, "The state shall regard the improvement of the nutritional status of the people and the improvement of public health as one of the primary duties." In addition, Article 16 of the constitution also calls for the state to take steps to improve public health.



These articles are not enforceable through the courts as they are among the principles of governing the second part of the constitution. But in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the constitution, the Supreme Court has ruled in various cases that the principles governing the second part of the constitution shall apply in governing the State and in formulating and interpreting the laws and regulations of the State. In our country, there is no legal barrier in the law or policy regarding the advertisement or marketing of soft drinks except the imposition of some additional tax on soft drinks.



Therefore, in the light of the aforementioned articles of the constitution, one can hope that our policy makers will enact laws and policies to regulate the advertising and marketing of soft drinks in this country. What kind of sanctions or controls can be imposed is beyond the scope of this brief essay. If a policy decision is taken in this regard, it should not be a difficult task to take effective action in the light of the laws and policies of other countries of the world.



The extent to which advertising affects consumers can be estimated by looking at the advertising costs of large companies. As a result of various technological advances, the impact of advertising on us has increased. Different professionals use their professional knowledge, talent and creativity to influence the consumers through advertisements through various clever strategies. Advertising can affect all of us to a lesser extent, especially among children.



Bangladesh has had success in controlling the advertising and marketing of tobacco products. One can hope that if proper public awareness activities are conducted on the harmful effects of soft drinks and the government adopts meaningful laws and policies to control the advertising and marketing of soft drinks, the use of these soft drinks as a threat to public health will decrease. This will also reduce the health risks of people contracting various non-communicable diseases.

In the densely populated cities of our country, it may be very difficult to provide sufficient opportunity to exercise in the open field in various ways. For a long time, many environmental organizations and individuals have talked about introducing separate bicycle lanes, but it has not been possible.



But there is an opportunity to think in a wider range than just looking at the boundaries of a physical playground or a bicycle lane on a playground or park or highway. For example, nowadays several gymnasiums are being built in different parts of Dhaka city. These gymnasiums can be given various types of financial assistance or tax exemptions. Organizations that will provide gymnasiums for their officers and employees, even if only in a limited range of offices, may be considered for some tax benefits. Many may say that such tax exemptions can be misused in various ways.



Some naysayers may say if a gymnasium is arranged in an office, but if it is not used what the efficacy of the tax incentive would be. In this country, various issues of misuse of bond facility are published in newspapers. There have been many lawsuits about this. But just as the misuse of some people's benefits may not be the reason for the cancellation of the bond facility, the risk of misuse may not be a sufficient argument for not formulating a policy to incentivize gymnasium in offices.



If the incentive tax exemption is given to the gymnasium, the revenue of the government may decrease slightly; but if it improves public health, government spending on health can be reduced. Such incentives in the form of financial assistance or tax exemption for the benefit of public health should not be seen as expenditure or loss of revenue but as investment in the public interest.

The writer is professor and chair, Department of Law, North South University

(The essay, originally published in Kaler Kontho is translated by Mashrur Ahmed Zidane, student, Department of Law, North South University)











