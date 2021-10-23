

Internet privacy and social awareness



At present, almost all apps, websites, and software have to be registered before using for the first time. You have to enter the application with a lot of information including your name, email, phone number. There is a description of what this information will be useful for. Before using any app, you should read the description well. However, most users do not read the policy. As a result, a lot of data from users' mobile can go to the application. Some apps can even take complete control over the mobile. Again, many times the user provides their photos or information to acquaintances or friends. This greatly increases the chances of information being stolen or leaked.



Even after so many things, it is impossible to think of life without technology and the internet. We should be aware of some personal protections with ourselves and society.



The apps that are used on the computer or mobile phone through the internet need protection. Users need to know the details of how many software apps are being used. If users want to buy a new computer, users need to know about the need to install a lot of software even if users don't want it from the store. And special care should be taken before selling or buying any old mobile.



It's best not to keep users' highly confidential videos, photos, or information on any device. When using a website, there are different types of advertisements for the use of other apps, if any apps or software are called from these unknown sources, a malicious program can come to the device.



Check-in through various social media including Facebook is a very popular practice. Check-in is to reveal where you are currently. Created as a contest to give users a check-in. After a while, the user informs where the person is and with whom the person is. Repeatedly disclosing such information can create security risks. As a precaution, users should always refrain from letting anyone know the person's position. They may not be in that position at any particular moment and maybe notified at a later time.



Using pirated software is one of the main causes of damage to the Internet. This pirated software is made available to everyone by changing the security features of the original software. When such software is launched on a computer or device with an internet connection, it is not clear whether anyone else is taking control of it.



Generally, pirated software is used to take advantage of the original software for free. But it is not usually thought of as a result of self-harm. In addition to personal harm through pirated software, this is an unethical and illegal act. If the users can't buy and use it, users should choose the app's users to need from the open-source or free software.



Currently, the trend of hacking social media accounts has increased a lot. The huge amount of information that is given is the reason for hacking or eviction attempts. Accounts are often hacked using account recovery options. For this, special security means of social media have to be followed such as two levels of security system, SMS and email alert, login alert, etc. If for some reason users think someone else is trying to hack, the users need to change the password and take other security measures.



There are many different types of Internet browser sites, including Mozilla Firefox, UC Browser, Google Chrome, or Internet Explorer. Many times users have to face the terrible risk of browsing the internet from some websites for free. It can take control by recording the information of which sites are being logged in or which websites are being accessed through internet browsers. Before users start using Add-on as suggested by any website or person, users should know for sure what it will be used for.



Some people are obsessed with using public or free WiFi. As a result, there is a huge possibility of mobile data being stolen. In all these cases, it is better not to use public or free WiFi. However, if the users have to use it for any special reason, users have to check whether the website is valid.



Information or personal photos, videos can be stolen in a fancy way through Facebook. "How long will you live?" "What will you look like when you get older?" "Who likes you on your friend's list?" "When will you get married?" Etc.



Different types of websites are created on Facebook. Many people use such websites to provide their personal or confidential information, knowing that it is not reliable for mere pleasure. These sites state that the more information users provide, the more likely the results or predictions will be, which is completely untrue.



The Internet is now an open and comprehensive platform. Anyone can use internet technology for any purpose. The use of the internet and its effectiveness in personal life will continue to increase. Somehow we can't live without the internet. So users have to be careful about the safety of themselves and users' acquaintances who use the internet every day.

The writer is a student, Sociology Department,Jagannath University







