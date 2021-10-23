

Payra Bridge will open a new door of development



The present government has taken various initiatives to facilitate communication with Patuakhali in the southern part of the country. As part of this, a project was undertaken to build a bridge at Lebukhali point on the 1,470-meter-long and 19.76-meter-wide Payra River. So far, the Payra River has been the biggest obstacle to road communication. Due to the long delay in crossing the ferry, the people of the south had to endure immense misery. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made an election promise to build a bridge here to boost the country's economic development and civic amenities. The project was taken up immediately after the formation of the government. In 2011, an agreement was signed with the Kuwaiti government to build the bridge. The construction of this important project started on March 19, 2013 with the laying of the foundation stone of the bridge by P M Sheikh Hasina.



According to the Payra Bridge Project, the construction of the bridge has been going on with utmost importance from the very beginning. Technical complications occur in some cases after the start of work. The work of the bridge was delayed a bit and later, work was disrupted again due to Covid -19 pandemic.



After recovering from the outbreak of Covid -19, work has returned to normal and about 98 percent of the construction work of the bridge has been completed and if the weather is favourable, the construction of the connecting road (currently 95 percent) will be completed before the inauguration of the bridge. Besides, 83 percent of the river governance work has been completed so far. The rest of the work will take another two months to complete. However, this will not affect the timely opening of the bridge.



Patuakhali district is the southernmost place on the shores of the Bay of Bengal and has now been adopted as a gateway to development. The country's third Payra seaport has been built here and the largest Payra thermal power plant is also being built here. The first unit of this power plant has already come into operation. The second unit will go into production shortly.



Besides, Kuakata sea beach, the second largest beach in the country, is one of the tourist destinations. Tourists used to go to Kuakata as the communication system was underdeveloped. With the launch of the Payra Bridge, road connectivity with the southern coast will be easier from anywhere in the country. Road passengers and drivers do not have to wait for hours at the ferry terminal.



It is to be said that this bridge is being built like the Karnafuli bridge in Chittagong. Strong cables will be connected on both sides of the bridge. As a result, there will be only one pillar in the middle of the river. The four-lane bridge is 1,470 meter long and 19.76 meter wide. The bridge is earthquake resistant and has 32 spans and 31 pillars.



The bridge is being built by the Chinese contractor Longjingal Bridge and Road Construction Company. Already 95 percent of the entire project and 98 percent of the main bridge has been completed. The engineers think that the rest of the work will be completed within the stipulated time. In addition to the construction of the bridge, the work of governance and bank conservation of Payra river is also in progress.



The project has cost Tk. 1,447.24 crore, which is three and a half times more than the initial cost. In addition, the project took more than 5 years to complete. Thousands of people have had to wait for nine long years for the bridge, largely due to weaknesses in the initial feasibility study, major changes in the design of the bridge, delays in land acquisition, lengthy tender process and problems caused by the recent Covid-19 epidemic. The project is jointly funded by the government's Department of Roads and Highways, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and OPEC Fund for International Development.



The distance from Barisal city to Patuakhali Sadar is about 40 km, the distance to Payra port is 50 km and the distance to Kuakata is 110 km. The present government has built several bridges on the Barisal-Patuakhali-Kuakata highway in the last few years. But people have to cross the Payra River by ferry and it takes about an hour. Once the bridge is operational, people will be able to reach Patuakhali district headquarters within an hour from Barisal city and the Payra seaport under construction in two hours and they will be able to go to the popular tourist beach Kuakata in just two and a half hours.



Meanwhile, the construction work of the Padma Bridge is progressing very fast and once the construction of the Padma Bridge is over, it will be possible to reach Kuakata in lesser time than Cox's Bazar, where it takes 10-12 hours to reach Cox's Bazar, Kuakata can be reached in just 6 hours, which will undoubtedly increase the tourist presence significantly, opening up new horizons of possibilities.



With the completion of the Pigeon Bridge, the uninterrupted road connectivity of the country with Kuakata will be one step ahead. As the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting Kuakata beach increases, so it will boost up the number of foreign investors surrounding the tourist spot of Kuakata. Besides, the various products produced in this region will be facilitated in transportation and marketing in different parts of the country including the capital, which will play a big role in the development of the socio-economic condition of the people of the region, will open the door to new possibilities.

Meanwhile, the work of several mega projects including the government's Payra seaport is nearing completion. With the launch of Payra Bridge, any goods unloaded from the port can be transported across the country in a very short time. On the one hand, such long-term suffering will be alleviated and on the other hand, the investment in the region will change the lives of the people through huge employment. Besides, economists think that it will play a successful role in the national economy.



With the launch of the Payra Bridge, the communication system of the whole country with the various places in the far south of the country will be radically changed. Communication, economy and social conditions will change. As Payra is a seaport, import and export of goods will be faster, it will create employment for a large number of people. The quality of life of the people of this region will improve. The number of tourists at Kuakata beach will increase due to the ease of road communication.

With the inauguration of the Payra Bridge, the economic condition of Patuakhali and the southern region will change drastically. Besides, with the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, direct communication with the region will be easier. In addition to the ongoing mega projects, the work of making new EPZs is also progressing fast. Domestic and foreign investors are coming forward which will turn the once neglected Patuakhali into a gateway to possibilities.

The writer is banker and freelance Columnist









