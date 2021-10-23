

WPS and status of Bangladesh



The international community prioritized attaining gender equality, yet women are challenging prejudice, segregation, and violence. To alleviate this situation, quantitative and analogous indices on a global scale are profitable. Comprehending women's autonomy and empowerment at home, in the community, and in society, the WPS index advances an uncomplicated and translucent pattern. The WPS Index is authored by Jeni Klugman, Managing director of (GIWPS), Marianne Dahl, and Ingrid Vik Bakken, Senior researchers of PRIO.



In 2015, all UN member states affirmed the WPS Index as the first gender index, evolved by the structure of the 2030 Agenda. The Sustaining Peace agenda points at establishing the UN approach persistence to prevent disputes, and a gender perspective solidified. It ranks 153 countries and embraces more than 98 percent of the world's population.



The second edition of the index was fortunately started at UN Headquarters in 2019, covered 167 countries. The index affords considerable insight into exemplars and promotion of women's well-being and empowerment around the world. It exhibits a shared concept that countries are more nonviolent and flourishing when women perform with full and equal rights and opportunities.



The WPS index consolidates three basic dimensions of women's welfare. 1.inclusion (economic, social, political); 2.justice (formal laws, and informal discriminations) and security (at the family, community, and social levels) that are apprehended and quantified through 11 indicators. The index provides an essential tool to understand key performances, like insights into the work that remains to achieve gender-equitable societies. It attaches shrewdness from gender and development contents with those from peace and security indices.



In the 2019 index, the ranking of Bangladesh is 142, with a value of 0.612. Nepal is leading with ranking 84, followed by Sri Lanka (107), Maldives (111), Bhutan (118), India (133), Bangladesh (142), Pakistan (164), and Afghanistan (166) in South Asia.Norway is leading (0.904), while Yemen ranks at the bottom (0.351). In the first WPS index (2017), the ranking of Bangladesh was 127, with a value of 0.585.

The score of Bangladesh in three dimensions: Inclusion

Bangladesh scored 5.4 in female education (MYS, ages 25+) in 2019, which was 4.4 in the 2017 index. Financial inclusion of women (ages 15+) was recorded, with 35.8. In Bangladesh, employment of women recorded the highest increase to 38 percent in 2019. Women are getting employed in the manufacturing sector, performance in the agricultural sector is narrowing. As per the report, about 73 percent of Bangladeshi women use a cell phone (ages 15+), which increases women's internet affinity. 20.6 percent of women of Bangladesh include in parliamentary representation.



Justice : Bangladesh scored in legal discrimination with 34, which was 29 in the 2017 index. Justice for son bias and discriminatory work norms scores are the same as the 2017 index score with 1.05 and 57 respectively.



Security : Bangladesh scored in intimate partner violence with 26.9, community safety with 69.9, and organized violence with 0.03.



In 2020, The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A K Abdul Momen, and UN Women met at a virtual event commemorating 20 years of UN Security Council Resolution "Women, Peace, and Security: Championing women's role, achievements, and ways forward." Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working vigorously to realize the natural potentials of women and girls for the overall development of Bangladesh- the Minister said.



It is a matter of pride that Bangladesh has pioneered in women's peacekeeping and sent over 1900 women in various peacekeeping missions. Military women (139) and women police officers (183) are serving as the blue helmets. Women corrections and judicial officers are sending to the UN Peace mission from Bangladesh. This scenario purports our strong belief in the capability of women and the viability of the policy vision of Bangladesh's government.



Bangladesh is substantially committed to encouraging women's rights and gender equality. From (2019-2022), Bangladesh adopted its first National Action Plan on SCR 1325 in 2019 that recognizes the unfavorable effects of conflict of women and girls and prioritizes gender equality in all perspectives of our commitment to international peace and security, including peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

The study "Women, Peace, and What is Security" (Phoebe Donnelly et al., 2021) portrays the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to imperil progress toward achieving gender equality.



Violence against women has developed; the path to sexual and reproductive health has embarrassed, and women have undergone unbalanced job and income losses due to their over-representation in low-pay, low-security sectors, such as benevolence, food services, and manufacturing.



About 47 million women and girls will be forced into poverty, broadening the gender poverty gap, and more than 11 million girls may never return to school, are estimated in 2021.



During lockdown restrictions, seriously compromised women's safety, which presents their higher levels of sexual and gender-based violence, limited movement, decision-making power that may restrain them from moving to accept the COVID-19 vaccine. This unavoidable situation puts them at risk of serious illness.



WPS is not a distinguished segment of the UN's work but a cross-cutting agenda that converges with peace and security, human rights, and development that attempts to support gender equalities and guarantee women's equal participation.



Albeit the government of Bangladesh is trying to promote women's inclusion, peace, and security in all provinces, the status of women degenerates, and the WPS index score of Bangladesh is proof of this reality. Bangladesh has a long way to go to achieve gender equality.



Exploring innovative ways of definition and operation of the WPS agenda, blending thecomprehensive view of human security into policies and programs, it is high time to move forwardwithexecution of more initiatives.

The writer is a Ph.D. Student, Department of Economics, University of Chittagong













