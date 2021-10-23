National Road Safety Day observed in districts



A discussion meeting held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni auditorium in Gopalganj Town on Friday to mark the National Road Safety Day-2021. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is "Gatisima Mene Choli, Sarak Durghotona Rodh Kori" (Let us abide by speed limit, prevent road accident).

To mark the day, different programmes were organised in districts including Feni, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Pirojpur, Patuakhali and Rangamati.

FENI: On this occasion, a discussion meeting were organised in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town at around 10am.

Additional District Magistrate Azgar Ali attended the meeting as chief guest.

Motor Vehicle Inspector of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Md Jamir moderated the programme.

Assistant Director of of BRTA Engineer Parkan Chowdhury, Deputy Divisional Engineer of Roads and Highway Department Maksudur Rahman, Traffic Inspector Ahmed Nur, Executive Magistrate of the district administration Rajat Biswas, President of District Road Transport Vehicle Owners' Association Golam Nabi, and former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room in the town at around 11am.

District Roads and Highway Department and BRTA jointly organised the meeting with DC Md Shariful Islam in the chair.

Additional DC (General) Md Mahiuddin Jahangir moderated the programme.

Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Md Alauddin Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Motor Labourers' Union President Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, its General Secretary (GS) Rafiqul Islam, Traffic Inspector Nazmul Islam and Joypurhat Press Club GS KHM Abdur Rahman Rony, among others, were also present at the programme.

NOAKHALI: To mark the day, the district administration organised different programmes.

A rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room.

Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan attended the meeting as chief guest.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration, district police and BRTA jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A colourful rally was brought out from the Central Bus Stand, and it ended on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises after parading main streets in the town. Later, a discussion meeting was organized at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium.

Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain attended the meeting as chief guest.

Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Saidur Rahman, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highway Department Tuhin-Al-Mamun, BRTA Official Abdul Matin and District Bus Owners' Association GS Babul Halder, among others, were also present at that time.

Additional SP Mollah Azad Hossain (Admin and Crime) moderated the programme.

PATUAKHALI: To mark the day, the district administration and BRTA jointly organized a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room in the town.

Patuakhali DC Mohammad Kamal Hossain was present as chief guest while ADC Humayun Kabir presided over the meeting.

SP Mohammad Shahidullah, PPM and District Awami League GS Abdul Mannan, among others, also attended the programme.

Members from different organizations including District Bus Owners' Association and Road Transport Workers' Union took part in it.

RANGAMATI: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the district town.

Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Md Mamun Mia presided over the meeting.

ADC Shilpi Rani Roy, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazma Binte Amin, Rangamati Municipality Councillor Md Jamal Uddin and BRTA Official Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme. The National Road Safety Day was observed on Friday across the country in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the day is "Gatisima Mene Choli, Sarak Durghotona Rodh Kori" (Let us abide by speed limit, prevent road accident).To mark the day, different programmes were organised in districts including Feni, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Pirojpur, Patuakhali and Rangamati.FENI: On this occasion, a discussion meeting were organised in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town at around 10am.Additional District Magistrate Azgar Ali attended the meeting as chief guest.Motor Vehicle Inspector of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Md Jamir moderated the programme.Assistant Director of of BRTA Engineer Parkan Chowdhury, Deputy Divisional Engineer of Roads and Highway Department Maksudur Rahman, Traffic Inspector Ahmed Nur, Executive Magistrate of the district administration Rajat Biswas, President of District Road Transport Vehicle Owners' Association Golam Nabi, and former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.JOYPURHAT: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room in the town at around 11am.District Roads and Highway Department and BRTA jointly organised the meeting with DC Md Shariful Islam in the chair.Additional DC (General) Md Mahiuddin Jahangir moderated the programme.Executive Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Md Alauddin Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Motor Labourers' Union President Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, its General Secretary (GS) Rafiqul Islam, Traffic Inspector Nazmul Islam and Joypurhat Press Club GS KHM Abdur Rahman Rony, among others, were also present at the programme.NOAKHALI: To mark the day, the district administration organised different programmes.A rally was brought out in the town in the morning.Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room.Noakhali DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan attended the meeting as chief guest.PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration, district police and BRTA jointly organized different programmes in the town.A colourful rally was brought out from the Central Bus Stand, and it ended on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises after parading main streets in the town. Later, a discussion meeting was organized at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium.Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain attended the meeting as chief guest.Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Saidur Rahman, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highway Department Tuhin-Al-Mamun, BRTA Official Abdul Matin and District Bus Owners' Association GS Babul Halder, among others, were also present at that time.Additional SP Mollah Azad Hossain (Admin and Crime) moderated the programme.PATUAKHALI: To mark the day, the district administration and BRTA jointly organized a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room in the town.Patuakhali DC Mohammad Kamal Hossain was present as chief guest while ADC Humayun Kabir presided over the meeting.SP Mohammad Shahidullah, PPM and District Awami League GS Abdul Mannan, among others, also attended the programme.Members from different organizations including District Bus Owners' Association and Road Transport Workers' Union took part in it.RANGAMATI: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the district town.Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Md Mamun Mia presided over the meeting.ADC Shilpi Rani Roy, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazma Binte Amin, Rangamati Municipality Councillor Md Jamal Uddin and BRTA Official Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.