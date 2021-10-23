29 shops, six houses gutted by fire in six districts

At least 29 shops and six houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in six districts- Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola, Pirojpur, Noakhali and Habiganj, in four days.

LAXMIPUR: Three shops were gutted by fire in Ramgati Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The incident took place in Sonali Village under Alexander Union in the upazila at around 2:30am.

The affected traders claimed that goods worth about Tk 6 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

President of Ward No. 2 Unit of Awami League in Alexander Union Nesar Uddin Shiplu said the fire began from a grocery shop owned by Abdur Rashid at Shamsal Bepary Para Market, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops of Omar Faruq and Main Uddin there.

Being informed, a unit of Ramgati Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame after about an hour of frantic effort.

The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit, he added.

Ramgati Fire Service Station Official Md Selim confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: A house was burnt in Faridganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The affected house owner is Bibashwar Karmaker.

Local sources said miscreants set fire in the house of Bibashwar in Gupti Village in the upazila at around 2:30am.

Being informed, fire service personnel from Ramganj Fire Service Station rushed in, but the house was gutted by fire before they reached there.

However, police visited the scene.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: At least 10 shops were gutted as a fire broke out in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The fire originated at a tea stall at around 4am, said Daulatkhan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Tarek Hawlader.

On information, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the blaze after two hours of frantic effort.

Traders claimed that the damage from the fire is estimated about Tk 1.5 crore.

The lists of the victims were collected and the assistance will be provided soon, the UNO added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: At least 12 shops and two houses were gutted by fire in Kawkhali Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The incident took place in Tempo Stand area adjacent to Chirapara Bridge in the upazila at around 12am.

The affected claimed that properties and goods worth about Tk 50 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Kawkhali Fire Service Station Officer Imran Hossain said the fire began from a tea stall in the area and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, fire service personnel from Kawkhali and Rajapur of Jhalokati rushed in, and doused the flame after about two hours of frantic effort.

UNO Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha and Officer-in-Charge of Kawkhali Police Station Md Boni Amin visited the scene.

NOAKHALI: Four shops were gutted by fire in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.

The fire originated at a shop in Datterhat area at around 12:45am and soon engulfed adjacent shops, said Maijdee Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel Hasan Miah.

Being informed, a fire fighting unit went to the scene and doused the blaze.

Traders claimed that the damage from the fire is estimated around Tk 20 lakh.

HABIGANJ: Three houses were gutted by fire in the district town early Monday.

The incident took place in Ikram area under Baniyachong Police Station.

The affected house owners are Chunu Mia, Kazi Khaled and Bojlu Mia.

The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 10 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Local sources said the fire originated from the kitchen of one Kazi Chunu Mia at early hours, and soon engulfed the adjacent houses.

Locals rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control after two hours of frantic effort.







