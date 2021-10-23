Six more people die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Oct 22: Six more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in two days.

Four more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Some 63 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, two more people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said all of the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, each was from Rajshahi and Kushtia districts.

Some 49 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, the RMCH director added.







