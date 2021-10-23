Eight killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Eight people have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Feni, Brahmanbaria, Bagerhat and Gopalganj, in four days.

FENI: Three people were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Md Sujon, 27, a resident of Par Chandar Dighalia area in Gopalganj; Md Shamim Hasan, of Char Gobindapur area in Madaripur; and Shahidul Islam, 27, of Sanyasitala area in Chapainawabganj.

Police and local sources said a pickup van hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Bogdadia area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway of the district at around 6:30am, which left three people including pickup van driver Sujon dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni 250-bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

In-Charge of Bogdadia Police Outpost in Feni Monir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Hyder Ali, 29, son of Abdul Malek of Madhyapara in Sadar Upazila of Dinajpur.

According to sources, the accident took place when a car hit five people in front of Hotel Rajmoni at Ashuganj on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashuganj Police Station (PS) Azad Rahman confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: An easy-bike driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kachua Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mahid Dakua, 40, son of Esharat Dakua, a resident of Palpara Village in the upazila.

The injured are Mintu Khan, 30, and Hasan Hawlader, 30, residents of Sonatala area in Bagerhat Town.

Quoting locals, Kachua PS OC Monirul Islam said a fish-laden mini pickup van hit an easy-bike in Dobaria area on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur Highway at night, leaving its driver Mahid dead on the spot and its two passengers injured.

The injured were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, police seized the pickup van, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Two people were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Mongal Biswas, 25, and Limon Sarder, 30. Both of them were residents of Nijamkandi Village in Kashiani Upazila.

Local sources said a speeding pickup van hit a Nosimon (a local transport) at noon in Sadar Upazila, leaving Mongal Biswas dead on the spot while Limon Sarder seriously injured.

Being informed, a Fire Service team went there and rushed Limon to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.







