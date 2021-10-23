Flower prices go up in Rajshahi



Flowers being sold at a shop in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

Traders said, due to production fall in the rainy season and shortage of supply, the price has registered an upward trend. They added growers have got highest prices this year. In the Jashore wholesale market, flowers are selling at increased prices.

According to sources concerned, in the last year, flower growers counted lakhs of taka losses due to corona pandemic. Lion's share of flowers could not be possible to send to different parts of the country due to lack of transports.

This year considering corona situation and lockdown, many growers did not take farming risk.

Flower traders said, Rajshahi's flower business is depended on supply, mostly from Jashore though flowers are being commercially cultivated in some areas of Kharkhari and Darushar areas.

Flower grower Joni Islam of Darushar area in Poba Upazila said, "I have been cultivating flowers for two years. I have cultivated rose on 10 katha of land and marigold on five katha. I am selling flowers of Tk 1,000 to 1,200 per day. I will enhance my farming size in the next year."

District Training Officer of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Rajshahi Umme Salma said, flower cultivation increases thinly every year; this year 10.41 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under flower cultivation in Rajshahi District; and several varieties of flowers including tube rose, marigold and gerbera are farmed.

But the production is too inadequate to meet the demand, she further said, adding, so the most of the demand is met from Jashore.

There are 10 flower shops in Sahebbazar and one shop in New Market in the city. From these shops, flowers are being supplied to different functions and events.

In these shops at least 40 people are working. Their lives are running on flower sale. These shops are receiving orders for reception bouquet, wedding garland, and wedding-bed decoration garland mainly. Flower orders are also received on different occasions of national and international days, political party programmes, birthdays, crematory rituals and social functions.

Rajshahi's traders are used to bring rose, marigold, tube rose and gerbera and gondhadulous flowers from Jashore District's Chuadanga and Kaliganj. Business of such flowers runs for whole year.

Seller Sree Ganesh Ray of Milon Phul Ghor in Sahebabazar said, "I make purchase of flower from Jashore. Flower prices have increased two to three times here. That is why flowers are selling at exorbitant prices in Rajshahi bazaars."

He informed, a piece of tube rose was selling at Tk 4 to 5 one and a half months back; it is now selling at Tk 20 to 25; this is because per piece has to be purchased at Tk 14 to 15 from bazaars.

In Jashore per piece rose is selling at Tk 4 to 5, but it is selling at Tk 10 to 15 in Rajshahi. One and a half months back, it was selling in the Jashore wholesale market at Tk 2 to 2.5.

Besides, per piece gerbera is selling at Tk 15 to 16 in Jashore. In Rajshahi it is selling at Tk 20. Before one and a half months back, in Jashore wholesale market, the price was Tk 8 to 10.

Gondhadulous is selling at Tk 30 to 40 per piece in Rajshahi. It is selling at Tk 20 t0 25 in Jashore. It was selling at Tk 12 to 15 in the Jashore wholesale market in one and a half months back.

Trader of Joni Phul House in Sahebbazar Md Joni said, gardens are in dearth of flower; many growers suffered losses due to fall in sale during corona; they could not take care of their gardens; and flower production has declined.

He further said this year flowers are purchased at higher prices from the wholesale market; so these are selling at higher rates; some buyers are going back due to higher prices.

Flower trader and grower of Gadkhali area in Jashore Md Abdullah said, flower price is the highest this year; flower was never sold at that price before; growers are delighted for this.

He further said, "We could not sell flowers due to corona-lockdown. Then we incurred irrecoverable losses. That is why many did not cultivate flowers. I have farmed tube rose and marigold on two bighas this year, and 33 decimals have been brought under gondhadulous."

Additional Director of the DAE- Jashore Md Jahidul Amin said, amid corona flower cultivation has declined due to transport crisis; flower has been cultivated on 713 ha lands in Jashore this year; 8 to 10 varieties of flowers are largely cultivated there; and it is assumed that the corona situation has turned normal by a great deal. In the winter season, the flower cultivation will go up, he added.







RAJSHAHI, Oct 22: All flower prices have gone up in the district.Traders said, due to production fall in the rainy season and shortage of supply, the price has registered an upward trend. They added growers have got highest prices this year. In the Jashore wholesale market, flowers are selling at increased prices.According to sources concerned, in the last year, flower growers counted lakhs of taka losses due to corona pandemic. Lion's share of flowers could not be possible to send to different parts of the country due to lack of transports.This year considering corona situation and lockdown, many growers did not take farming risk.Flower traders said, Rajshahi's flower business is depended on supply, mostly from Jashore though flowers are being commercially cultivated in some areas of Kharkhari and Darushar areas.Flower grower Joni Islam of Darushar area in Poba Upazila said, "I have been cultivating flowers for two years. I have cultivated rose on 10 katha of land and marigold on five katha. I am selling flowers of Tk 1,000 to 1,200 per day. I will enhance my farming size in the next year."District Training Officer of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Rajshahi Umme Salma said, flower cultivation increases thinly every year; this year 10.41 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under flower cultivation in Rajshahi District; and several varieties of flowers including tube rose, marigold and gerbera are farmed.But the production is too inadequate to meet the demand, she further said, adding, so the most of the demand is met from Jashore.There are 10 flower shops in Sahebbazar and one shop in New Market in the city. From these shops, flowers are being supplied to different functions and events.In these shops at least 40 people are working. Their lives are running on flower sale. These shops are receiving orders for reception bouquet, wedding garland, and wedding-bed decoration garland mainly. Flower orders are also received on different occasions of national and international days, political party programmes, birthdays, crematory rituals and social functions.Rajshahi's traders are used to bring rose, marigold, tube rose and gerbera and gondhadulous flowers from Jashore District's Chuadanga and Kaliganj. Business of such flowers runs for whole year.Seller Sree Ganesh Ray of Milon Phul Ghor in Sahebabazar said, "I make purchase of flower from Jashore. Flower prices have increased two to three times here. That is why flowers are selling at exorbitant prices in Rajshahi bazaars."He informed, a piece of tube rose was selling at Tk 4 to 5 one and a half months back; it is now selling at Tk 20 to 25; this is because per piece has to be purchased at Tk 14 to 15 from bazaars.In Jashore per piece rose is selling at Tk 4 to 5, but it is selling at Tk 10 to 15 in Rajshahi. One and a half months back, it was selling in the Jashore wholesale market at Tk 2 to 2.5.Besides, per piece gerbera is selling at Tk 15 to 16 in Jashore. In Rajshahi it is selling at Tk 20. Before one and a half months back, in Jashore wholesale market, the price was Tk 8 to 10.Gondhadulous is selling at Tk 30 to 40 per piece in Rajshahi. It is selling at Tk 20 t0 25 in Jashore. It was selling at Tk 12 to 15 in the Jashore wholesale market in one and a half months back.Trader of Joni Phul House in Sahebbazar Md Joni said, gardens are in dearth of flower; many growers suffered losses due to fall in sale during corona; they could not take care of their gardens; and flower production has declined.He further said this year flowers are purchased at higher prices from the wholesale market; so these are selling at higher rates; some buyers are going back due to higher prices.Flower trader and grower of Gadkhali area in Jashore Md Abdullah said, flower price is the highest this year; flower was never sold at that price before; growers are delighted for this.He further said, "We could not sell flowers due to corona-lockdown. Then we incurred irrecoverable losses. That is why many did not cultivate flowers. I have farmed tube rose and marigold on two bighas this year, and 33 decimals have been brought under gondhadulous."Additional Director of the DAE- Jashore Md Jahidul Amin said, amid corona flower cultivation has declined due to transport crisis; flower has been cultivated on 713 ha lands in Jashore this year; 8 to 10 varieties of flowers are largely cultivated there; and it is assumed that the corona situation has turned normal by a great deal. In the winter season, the flower cultivation will go up, he added.