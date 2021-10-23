Two electrocuted in two districts

Two people including a mentally-challenged boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Bogura, in two days.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was electrocuted in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Asadul, 35, son of late Azi Biswas, was a resident of Goalgram Village under Boalia Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Asadul came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in the house in Goalgram Village, which left him dead on the spot.

BOGURA: A mentally-challenged boy was electrocuted in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Sabbir Hossain, 12, was the son of Alam Mondol, a resident of Borochapra Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Sabbir was electrocuted while he was alone at his bedroom and then entangled with a live electric wire. He died on the spot.

Local Union Parishad Member Julhas confirmed the matter.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Kripa Sindhu Bala said none informed the police about the incident.











