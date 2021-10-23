Video
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:51 AM
Two electrocuted in two districts

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondents

Two people including a mentally-challenged boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Bogura, in two days.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was electrocuted in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday      afternoon.
Deceased Asadul, 35, son of late Azi Biswas, was a resident of Goalgram Village under Boalia Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Asadul came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in the house in Goalgram Village, which left him dead on the       spot.
BOGURA: A mentally-challenged boy was electrocuted in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Sabbir Hossain, 12, was the son of Alam Mondol, a resident of Borochapra Village in the     upazila.
The deceased's family members said Sabbir was electrocuted while he was alone at his bedroom and then entangled with a live electric wire. He died on the spot.
Local Union Parishad Member Julhas confirmed the matter.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Kripa Sindhu Bala said none informed the police about the incident.


