150 hectares of Aman paddy damaged at Fulbari



A damaged Aman paddy field in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 22: About 150 hectares of Aman paddy were damaged because of heavy rains and strong winds in Fulbari Upazila of the district.Besides, the farmers are being afraid of thinking that the sheaf of paddy may rot inside the accumulated water on the ground.Farmer Sahir Ali, 40, of Shimulbari Village under Shimulbari Union, said, "The plants of paddy field tilted at a time when harvesting time is nearby. We are afraid of counting huge loss because of this damage."Anshar Ali and Zahurul Haque, farmers of Naodanga Village, also expressed their fear about the damage in a same way.In this regard, Fulbari Upazila Acting Agriculture Officer Asfia Sharmin said that Aman paddy has been planted in a total of 11,780 hectares of land in the upazila this season."A total of 150 hectares of Aman paddy in the upazila has fallen to the ground due to last night's rain and wind. We are advising the farmers to tie some lean paddy plants up together," he added.