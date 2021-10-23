SM Badiuzzaman

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: SM Badiuzzaman alias Jamal, former president of Panka Union Unit of Awami League, died at his residence in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday night. He was 97.

He had been suffering from old-age complications for long.

He left behind his wife, five sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Abdul Khaleque Sarker

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Abdul Khaleque Sarker, former commander of Bagha Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad in the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 9am on Thursday. He was 72.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at 5pm.

Later, he was buried with state honour at Sultanpur Graveyard in the upazila.



Nasir Uddin

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Nasir Uddin, former head teacher of Insap Nagar High School in Ramkrishnapur Union in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died at Bangalore in India.

He had been suffering from cancer.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Vagzot in the upazila on Thursday, three days after his death.

Later, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.





