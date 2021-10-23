Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two to die in murder cases in two dists

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Our Correspondents

Separate court in four days sentenced two men to death in two murder cases in two districts- Feni and Kishoreganj.  
FENI: A court in the district on Thursday has convicted a man and sentenced him to death for killing his wife on Facebook live in 2020.
District and Sessions Judge Begum Jebunnesa pronounced the verdict at around 11:30am. The trial of the murder case has been finished within 60 working days. The condemned convict is Obaidul Haque Tutul.
The court also fined him Tk 50,000.
Soon after the verdict, deceased Tahmina's father Sahab Uddin expressed satisfaction saying that, "We got justice. I am grateful to the                 government."
According to the prosecution, Tutul hacked his wife Tahmina to death on April 15, 2020. Before killing wife, he sought apology coming on Facebook live and confessed that he is responsible for the incident.
Later, the deceased's father Sahab Uddin filed a case with Feni Model Police Station (PS) accusing Tutul.
The investigation officer of the case submitted the chargesheet to the court on November 11 last year.
Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Thursday. The couple, who got married five years back, had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.
KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing a farmer in 2008.
Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Nargis Islam pronounced the verdict. The condemned convict is Jashim Uddin, 35, son of Md Abdul Majid, a resident of Monakorsha Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
According to the prosecution, accused Jashim Uddin had a land dispute with one Bacchu Mia of the area. As a sequel to it, Bacchu Mia was stabbed to death by Jashim Uddin on September 15, 2008.
The deceased's brother Harun-or-Rashid filed a murder case with the Kishoreganj Model PS accusing 5 persons. After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.
Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Monday.
The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor Rakhal Chandra Dey and Advocate Mizanur Rahman for the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Road Safety Day observed in districts
29 shops, six houses gutted by fire in six districts
Six more people die of corona at RMCH
Eight killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Flower prices go up in Rajshahi
Two electrocuted in two districts
150 hectares of Aman paddy damaged at Fulbari
Obituary


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Who should be a newspaper editor?
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft