Two to die in murder cases in two dists

Separate court in four days sentenced two men to death in two murder cases in two districts- Feni and Kishoreganj.

FENI: A court in the district on Thursday has convicted a man and sentenced him to death for killing his wife on Facebook live in 2020.

District and Sessions Judge Begum Jebunnesa pronounced the verdict at around 11:30am. The trial of the murder case has been finished within 60 working days. The condemned convict is Obaidul Haque Tutul.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

Soon after the verdict, deceased Tahmina's father Sahab Uddin expressed satisfaction saying that, "We got justice. I am grateful to the government."

According to the prosecution, Tutul hacked his wife Tahmina to death on April 15, 2020. Before killing wife, he sought apology coming on Facebook live and confessed that he is responsible for the incident.

Later, the deceased's father Sahab Uddin filed a case with Feni Model Police Station (PS) accusing Tutul.

The investigation officer of the case submitted the chargesheet to the court on November 11 last year.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Thursday. The couple, who got married five years back, had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing a farmer in 2008.

Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Nargis Islam pronounced the verdict. The condemned convict is Jashim Uddin, 35, son of Md Abdul Majid, a resident of Monakorsha Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, accused Jashim Uddin had a land dispute with one Bacchu Mia of the area. As a sequel to it, Bacchu Mia was stabbed to death by Jashim Uddin on September 15, 2008.

The deceased's brother Harun-or-Rashid filed a murder case with the Kishoreganj Model PS accusing 5 persons. After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Monday.

The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor Rakhal Chandra Dey and Advocate Mizanur Rahman for the accused.









