Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj, Sherpur and Kurigram, in four days.

THAKURGAON: A housewife, who drank poison in Pirganj Upazila of the district, died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at dawn on Thursday.

Deceased Mahmuda, 48, was the wife of Abu Bakkar Siddique, a resident of Raghunathpur Hothatpara Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirganj Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam said Mahmuda took poison in the house on Wednesday evening following a family feud.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Mahmuda to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital as her condition was deteriorated.

Later, Mahmuda died at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at dawn on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members in the afternoon after an autopsy.

She was buried at her family graveyard in Raghunathpur Hothatpara area after Magrib prayer.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Pirganj PS in this connection, the OC added.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Soma Khatun, 19, was the daughter of Ziaur Rahman, a resident of Brajanathpur Village under Bangabari Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Soma drank poison in the house of one Alauddin in the area in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she died at RMCH at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das said Soma secretly got married with Alauddin of the area some days back.

When Soma came to know that Alauddin already has a wife, she had an altercation with him in the morning.

As a sequel to it, she drank poison.

The deceased's mother lodged a case with Gomastapur PS accusing Alauddin in this connection, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Wasim, 19, son of late Mojibar Rahman, was a resident of Purba Suryanagar Village under Kalaspar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Wasim hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A female teacher of a local school in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district reportedly committed suicide early Monday.

Deceased Hurunnesa Begum alias Shilpi, 37, was an assistant teacher of Sonahat Girls' High School. She was the wife of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Madhya Bhoroterchhara Village under Bongo Sonahat Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shilpi had an altercation with her husband over family issues on Sunday night.

As a sequel to it, Shilpi drank poison at around 12am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, Shilpi died on the way to Rangpur.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.













