Ghaghat erosion takes serious turn at Sadullapur



The photo shows erosion by the Ghaghat River in Sadullapur Upazila. photo: observer

Erosion-driven panic is prevailing in the locality of the upazila. In a visit on October 18 in different areas of Naldanga and Damodpur unions, the deadly erosion was noticed. Victims and people in risk demanded preventive measures immediately.

Despite low flow of water due to navigability crisis, Ghaghat in Gaibandha has taken a serious tern. In the last one month, over 100 families evacuated their houses.

Flood protection embankment, many government small and large installations, schools and colleges, mosques and one cluster village are in threat. Besides, hundreds of hectares of croplands, houses, trees and plants, roads were eroded by the river in the last one year.

Flowing through several unions in Sadullapur Upazila, the Ghaghat River has made stoppage at Mithapukur Upazila in Rangpur.

Despite being border of two districts, the main river is within Gaibandha. But the river administration is very much active on the other end of the river, meaning that in Rangpur. Various steps are being taken there to tackle the erosion, including dumping geo-bags and block-raising.

During the flood time, upstream tide hits mostly in Gaibandha portion. That is why, ceaseless erosion takes place on Gaibandha end. But the authority's attention is very dismally noticed.

Erosion across 30 kilometres (KM) ranging from Chhannar Ghat at Srirampur of Nandanga Union to Natir Chhara, and via Kata River mouth at Rasulpur Union to Kuthirpara of Bhangamor at Damodpur Union is continuing. Several thousands of people in over 20 villages have been victims.

Locals said, the flood protection embankment ranges across 26 km stretches from Sundarganj's Sorbananda to Tunir Char in Sadullapur Upazila. Over 10,000 people have taken shelter on the embankment. But most of them have lost shelter due to year on year erosion. Already several points of the dam have been devoured by Ghaghat. Sohabaj, Dakkhin Sohabaj, Masterpara and Akandapara villagers in Sundarganj Upazila are in erosion panic. The erosion panic is also prevailing in several more villages under Rasulpur Union, including Pramanikpara, Rahmatpur, Chanderbazar, and Mahishbandhi village.

Under Damodarpur Union, Bhangamor, Kuthirpara, Bhangardah, and Jamudanga Village, thousands of families are also in erosion panic.

In demand of permanent embankment, local people including Dulal Molla said, the embankment is now being eroded time and again. "But there is no step to repair it. We have turned hapless."

Anjuara Begum has been living on the embankment for the last 10 years. She said, once the river was far away. Now it has come closer. Many houses have been eroded. Many children drowned.

Azizar Master of Srirampur Village said, the embankment was raised at least 40 years back; it experiences erosion yearly; but no repairing was made over the years.

Rahim Badsha, president of ward no. 2 of Juba League at Naldanga Union, said, "We have already informed the matter to the local MP. We expect he will take measures about preventing erosion."

Convener of Gaibandha District Tanti League SM Ahsan Habib Swadhin said, "By making erosion, the river is coming close to us. It was straight before. Presently it is taking turn after turn. So the level of erosion has gone up."

He further said local MP of Gaibandha-3 (Sadullapur-Polashbari) and General Secretary of Bangladesh Krishak League Umme Kulsum Smriti sent representative to inspect the locality. "We are expecting the construction of embankment will begin soon."

Executive Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB)-Gaibandha Mokhlesur Rahman said, the eroded areas will be inspected and the demand of assistance for victims will also be sent to the department concerned.





