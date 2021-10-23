Fire kills 15 at Russian explosives factory

MOSCOW, Oct 22: Fifteen people died and one person was missing after a fire broke out at a Russian explosives factory southeast of Moscow on Friday, authorities said.

The government of the Ryazan region, where the factory is based, said they had died in the factory blaze in the village of Lesnoye, 300 kilometres (180 miles) from the capital. One more person was hospitalised with "major burns" and is in a "serious condition", it added.

The emergencies ministry published images showing smoke and debris at the severely damaged factory building. Earlier it said the fire could have broken out as a result of "violations of technological processes and safety measures" at the local PGUP Elastic factory. -AFP

