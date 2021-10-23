Confusion reigns over Elizabeth II's health after hospital stay

LONDON, Oct 22: Questions mounted Friday about the health of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II after she had tests and spent a night in hospital, despite royal officials saying she was resting at home.

Buckingham Palace had said on Wednesday morning that she pulled out of a planned engagement in Northern Ireland and had been advised to rest on medical advice.

But royal officials were forced to confirm late Thursday that she had in fact had "some preliminary investigations" in hospital on Wednesday, and stayed overnight, after The Sun newspaper broke the news.

She returned from King Edward VII's Hospital in central London to her Windsor Castle home west of London and was said to be "in good spirits". -AFP



