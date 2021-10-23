Mamata eyes Goa polls; Congress, Shiv Sena join TMC ahead of Goa assembly elections

KOLKATA, Oct 22: The battle for Goa has just begun and for the first time, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will reach Goa on October 28 for a two-day visit to kick start the election campaign.

TMC believes that the stage is set for Goa and TMC is pretty confident in overthrowing the BJP government in the Assembly election that is due next year. Poll strategist Prashant Kishore is camping in Goa for a long time and he is expected to be there when Mamata makes her visit to Goa.

Polls to the Goa assembly are slated for next year and the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal's ruling party, is trying to get a foothold in the coastal state. It has inducted a few party functionaries and several former senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, have joined the Trinamool. Intellectuals and sportspeople have also joined the party in the recent past. Today, founder member of Dalgado Konkani Academy Shri Celso Fernandes joined our Goa Trinamool Congress

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Group has proposed to invest in Bengal with an investment of Rs 1000 crore in setting up of a paint unit in the state. The Paint Unit itself would provide employment for 600 people and indirect employment for over 1500 people would be created. The plant would be commissioned in 18-24 months.

The Group has expressed interest in the plant and have requested the state government foor allotment of land for decorative paint unit with backward integration on 80 acres of land in Vidyasagar Park. They would also set up their ancillary units.

Ahead of the Goa assembly elections next year, several Goa Congress leaders have jumped ship to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Trinamool Congress has yet again welcomed leaders from the grand old party's Goa unit. On Wednesday, North Goa Congress Seva Dal Chief Ulhas Vasnkar along with few other social activists joined the TMC. Apart from them, Former General Secretary of INC Mahila Wing, Priya Rathod too joined the Trinamool Congress. This comes days after former Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizhino Faleiro joined the TMC.

On the same day, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress also welcomed Shiv Sena Block President from Ponda, Vinod Borkar. Several others joined the TMC along with Borkar at an event that was held at the party's office in Panaji. According to a press release, the event was attended by West Bengal Government Minister Manas Rajan Bhunia and Goa TMC leaders Mario Pinto and Vijay Pai.

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had joined the Trinamool Congress on September 29 along with a group of loyalists in Kolkata. After his induction, Faleiro vowed to fight for the people of Goa against the 'divisive and fascist forces'. In addition, he hailed West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for defeating the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections that were held earlier this year. -TNN





