US in uphill task to challenge Russia in Black Sea

BUCHAREST, Oct 22: On the day that two Russian fighter jets suddenly scrambled to intercept a US bomber refuelling mid-air near Crimea, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was visiting three Black Sea states.

The high-profile trip for the normally low-key Pentagon chief demonstrated that aside from facing down Chinese military expansion in the Indo-Pacific, the administration of US President Joe Biden sees the Black Sea as a key front in challenging Russia.

And the scrambling of the Russian Sukhoi jets on Tuesday shows how the region is perhaps the riskiest flashpoint on NATO's eastern flank and how steep the challenge is for the Pentagon in contesting Moscow's dominance of the Black Sea.

Austin this week visited Georgia, Romania and Ukraine, seeking to shore up Western allies from the former Soviet bloc. In Tbilisi, he and the Georgian government initialled a plan for a new six-year military training program.

"The United States condemns Russia's ongoing occupation of Georgia and its attempts to expand influence in the Black Sea region through military coercion and malign activities," Austin told Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday.

Russian troops currently occupy two breakaway regions in the country.

A day later in Kiev, Austin denounced Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea -- which vastly expanded Moscow's own maritime access -- and its "destabilising activities in the Black Sea." -AFP











