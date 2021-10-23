Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US in uphill task to challenge Russia in Black Sea

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

BUCHAREST, Oct 22: On the day that two Russian fighter jets suddenly scrambled to intercept a US bomber refuelling mid-air near Crimea, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was visiting three Black Sea states.
The high-profile trip for the normally low-key Pentagon chief demonstrated that aside from facing down Chinese military expansion in the Indo-Pacific, the administration of US President Joe Biden sees the Black Sea as a key front in challenging Russia.
And the scrambling of the Russian Sukhoi jets on Tuesday shows how the region is perhaps the riskiest flashpoint on NATO's eastern flank and how steep the challenge is for the Pentagon in contesting Moscow's dominance of the Black Sea.
Austin this week visited Georgia, Romania and Ukraine, seeking to shore up Western allies from the former Soviet bloc. In Tbilisi, he and the Georgian government initialled a plan for a new six-year military training program.
"The United States condemns Russia's ongoing occupation of Georgia and its attempts to expand influence in the Black Sea region through military coercion and malign activities," Austin told Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday.
Russian troops currently occupy two breakaway regions in the country.
A day later in Kiev, Austin denounced Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea -- which vastly expanded Moscow's own maritime access -- and its "destabilising activities in the Black Sea."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli PM in Russia for first talks with Putin
Fire kills 15 at Russian explosives factory
Confusion reigns over Elizabeth II's health after hospital stay
With Xi-Biden meeting, US aims to show responsible handling of China ties
Mamata eyes Goa polls; Congress, Shiv Sena join TMC ahead of Goa assembly elections
Fireworks light the sky above Dubai during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Eye
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, President of the European Commission
US in uphill task to challenge Russia in Black Sea


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Who should be a newspaper editor?
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft