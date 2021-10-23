Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan eases travel restrictions, announces aid for Afghanistan

Islamabad coaches Taliban on winning international recognition

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

KABUL, Oct 22: Pakistan will provide more than $28m in immediate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and will ease travel and trade restrictions at its land borders.
The announcement was made on Thursday after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi concluded a one-day trip to Kabul, his first since the Taliban seized power in the neighbouring country.
Pakistan-imposed restrictions on the movement of goods and travellers through the two main land crossings between the countries had been a key point of tension in recent weeks. Qureshi announced significant policy changes after his visit to Kabul.
Afghan visitors to Pakistan with valid visas will now be able to cross the border freely, with an e-visa facility introduced in order to streamline the visa application process, he said. Visa fees have also been waived until December 31. An additional documentary and fee requirement for a "gate pass" has now also been dropped.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gave Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers advice Thursday on how to gain international recognition, during a visit to the neighbouring capital.
The high-level talks came as the Taliban were confronted with a new crisis just over nine weeks into their rule, as an explosion brought down electric lines and cut off power to the capital Kabul, home to 4.6 million.
The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August and have since been trying to win backing and financial support for their Islamist regime.
But there has also been friction between the neighbours in the first months of the new Afghan government, notably over air links and control of freight crossing the border.
"As a neighbour and as a well wisher and friend, I conveyed to them what sort of steps they could take to enhance their international acceptability," Qureshi said after returning to Islamabad.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli PM in Russia for first talks with Putin
Fire kills 15 at Russian explosives factory
Confusion reigns over Elizabeth II's health after hospital stay
With Xi-Biden meeting, US aims to show responsible handling of China ties
Mamata eyes Goa polls; Congress, Shiv Sena join TMC ahead of Goa assembly elections
Fireworks light the sky above Dubai during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Eye
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, President of the European Commission
US in uphill task to challenge Russia in Black Sea


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Who should be a newspaper editor?
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft