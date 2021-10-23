Pakistan eases travel restrictions, announces aid for Afghanistan

KABUL, Oct 22: Pakistan will provide more than $28m in immediate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and will ease travel and trade restrictions at its land borders.

The announcement was made on Thursday after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi concluded a one-day trip to Kabul, his first since the Taliban seized power in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan-imposed restrictions on the movement of goods and travellers through the two main land crossings between the countries had been a key point of tension in recent weeks. Qureshi announced significant policy changes after his visit to Kabul.

Afghan visitors to Pakistan with valid visas will now be able to cross the border freely, with an e-visa facility introduced in order to streamline the visa application process, he said. Visa fees have also been waived until December 31. An additional documentary and fee requirement for a "gate pass" has now also been dropped.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gave Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers advice Thursday on how to gain international recognition, during a visit to the neighbouring capital.

The high-level talks came as the Taliban were confronted with a new crisis just over nine weeks into their rule, as an explosion brought down electric lines and cut off power to the capital Kabul, home to 4.6 million.

The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August and have since been trying to win backing and financial support for their Islamist regime.

But there has also been friction between the neighbours in the first months of the new Afghan government, notably over air links and control of freight crossing the border.

"As a neighbour and as a well wisher and friend, I conveyed to them what sort of steps they could take to enhance their international acceptability," Qureshi said after returning to Islamabad. -AFP







