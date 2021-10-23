Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Covid-19 to drag on into 2022: WHO

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

GENEVA, Oct 22: The Covid pandemic will "go on for a year longer than it needs to" because poorer countries are not getting the vaccines they need, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. Dr Bruce Aylward, senior leader at the WHO, said it meant the Covid crisis could "easily drag on deep into 2022".
Less than 5 per cent of Africa's population have been vaccinated, compared to 40 per cent on most other continents. The UK has delivered more than 10 million vaccines to countries in need, reports the BBC. It has pledged a total of 100 million.
Dr Aylward appealed to wealthy countries to give up their places in the queue for vaccines in order that pharmaceutical companies can prioritise the lowest-income countries instead. He said wealthy countries needed to "stocktake" where they were with their donation commitments made at summits such as the G7 meeting in St Ives this summer.
"I can tell you we're not on track" he said. "We really need to speed it up or you know what? This pandemic is going to go on for a year longer than it needs to."
The People's Vaccine - an alliance of charities - has released new figures suggesting just one in seven of the doses promised by pharmaceutical companies and wealthy countries are actually reaching their destinations in poorer countries.
The vast majority of Covid vaccines have been given in high-income or upper-middle-income countries. Africa accounts for just 2.6 per cent of doses administered globally.
The group of charities, which includes Oxfam and UNAids, also criticised Canada and the UK for procuring vaccines for their own populations via Covax, the UN-backed global programme to distribute vaccines fairly.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israeli PM in Russia for first talks with Putin
Fire kills 15 at Russian explosives factory
Confusion reigns over Elizabeth II's health after hospital stay
With Xi-Biden meeting, US aims to show responsible handling of China ties
Mamata eyes Goa polls; Congress, Shiv Sena join TMC ahead of Goa assembly elections
Fireworks light the sky above Dubai during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Eye
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, President of the European Commission
US in uphill task to challenge Russia in Black Sea


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Who should be a newspaper editor?
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft