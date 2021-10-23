Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club

PARIS, OCT 22: Jose Mourinho's Roma were humiliated 6-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions whose fans are famed for carrying giant yellow toothbrushes to games.

"It's my responsibility, I chose to use these players," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Italian media.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini described the defeat as an "embarrassment" and a "slap in the face".

Bodo/Glimt, playing their 11th European game of the season, stunned the Italian giants who struggled in temperatures of two degrees on an artificial pitch just inside the Arctic Circle.

Erik Botheim scored a hat-trick for the Norwegians with captain Patrick Berg, Ola Solbakken and Amahl Pellegrino piling on the misery for Mourinho.

Their fans have become great curiosities in the sport for their habit of waving giant, yellow toothbrushes in the stands.

Carlos Perez scored a consolation goal for a much-changed Roma side who had won their first two games in Group C, scoring eight goals and conceding just one.

However, Mourinho would have had one eye on this weekend's Serie A clash with Napoli who top the table in Italy with eight wins in eight games.

"If I had played the first team, someone might get injured, then we'd concede four or five goals against Napoli on Sunday and that decision would've been considered wrong too," said Mourinho. -AFP





