Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG and Messi face grudge match in Marseille

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) greets Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League first round group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) and RB Leipzig, at The Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on October 19, 2021. photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) greets Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League first round group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) and RB Leipzig, at The Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on October 19, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, OCT 22: Lionel Messi gets his first taste of French football's biggest rivalry this weekend as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to face Marseille on Sunday.
A few hours after Messi's old side Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the Clasico, the Argentinian will take to the field at the Velodrome in the fixture known as "Le Classique".
It is a rivalry that grew in the early 1990s, when Marseille were the dominant force in French football and, for a short while, in Europe.
These days Qatar-owned PSG reign supreme in France, even if they missed out on the Ligue 1 title last season to Lille and their performances in this campaign have not always convinced.
They have won seven of the last eight meetings of the clubs across all competitions and have lost just once to OM in the last decade.
That 1-0 defeat in Paris came in a near-empty stadium at the start of the pandemic-affected last season. This time there will be a full house at the Velodrome as PSG aim to extend their 10-point advantage over Marseille, who are third and do have a game in hand.
Messi scored twice for PSG in their 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.
All three of his goals so far in a Paris shirt have come in Europe. Indeed he has played more minutes so far in the Champions League than he has in Ligue 1.
Kylian Mbappe, who scored the other goal against Leipzig, has been the main man for Mauricio Pochettino's team this season, while Neymar has struggled for form.
The Brazilian could return from an adductor muscle problem at the ground where he was sent off in October 2017 as the heated atmosphere got to him.
Marseille, who played Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday, have entertained this season under Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli but it remains to be seen if they are capable of competing with a PSG team that have won nine out of 10 league outings.
"It's going to be a special occasion and a difficult match," said PSG midfielder Ander Herrera. "They are in good form, and there will be a bit more than just the usual three points at stake."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juve's credentials face test with visit to old foes Inter
Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club
Revived ManU face Liverpool, Chelsea battle injury woes
Man City fan fights for life after Belgium attack
PSG and Messi face grudge match in Marseille
Barca, Real combine present and future in Clasico of fallen giants
England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022
Pakistan look to break World Cup jinx against favourites India


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Who should be a newspaper editor?
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft