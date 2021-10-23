Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England put T20 World Cup pursuit on bucket list

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

West Indies Cricketers. photo: Windies Cricket

West Indies Cricketers. photo: Windies Cricket

LONDON, OCT 22: England's bowlers have opted for a decidedly low-tech approach to winning the T20 World Cup by training with a humble bucket to counter the crushing humidity of the Gulf.
Seamer David Willey said England players are soaking their hands in buckets of water during training sessions in order to replicate the feeling of using a ball saturated by evening dew, with four of their five Super 12 games taking place at night.
"The biggest thing for the seamers, towards the back end when you're sweating the most, is being confident about bowling yorkers," explained Willey, the son of former England batsman and Test umpire Peter Willey, on Thursday.
"The margin for error when you're doing that is so small... You can become a little bit more nervous about bowling no-balls and flat ones when that ball is wet.
"All you can do is practice. Even if it's just dunking balls in buckets and catching, fielding and bowling with these wet balls."
Meanwhile, Willey said he treats every England appearance as "if it's my last" following his heartbreaking exit from the victorious 2019 World Cup squad.
Having been a regular in the 50-over format, the paceman was left out on the eve of the tournament as England opted for international novice Jofra Archer instead before triumphing on home soil.
The 31-year-old, however, has fought back to regain his place in an England squad now without the injured Archer and the left-armer could now feature in the team's T20 World Cup opener against the West Indies in Dubai on Saturday.
But the painful memories of two years ago remain vivid for Willey.
"I don't think anything that happens in my cricketing career will ever be as bad or disappointing as that," he said.
"But I think the personal growth from me thereon, and probably just refocusing on enjoying my cricket, has been massive for me.
"It's probably why I'm sat here today, back playing for England. I'm playing every game as if it's my last and really savouring the moment of pulling on that England shirt."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juve's credentials face test with visit to old foes Inter
Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club
Revived ManU face Liverpool, Chelsea battle injury woes
Man City fan fights for life after Belgium attack
PSG and Messi face grudge match in Marseille
Barca, Real combine present and future in Clasico of fallen giants
England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022
Pakistan look to break World Cup jinx against favourites India


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Who should be a newspaper editor?
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft