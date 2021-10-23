Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia take on South Africa today

Published : Saturday, 23 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (L) and Aiden Markram (R) stretch during a training session ahead of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2021.

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (L) and Aiden Markram (R) stretch during a training session ahead of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2021.

ABU DHABI, OCT 22: Australia captain Aaron Finch has played down the effects of evening dew in day/night games at the Twenty20 World Cup, insisting that control of the powerplay was fundamental to success in the abbreviated form of cricket.
After a disjointed build-up to the tournament which runs until November 14, the Australians kick off their campaign against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Finch said he expected the wicket to "play pretty good, a touch on the slow side", adding that dew "will play a factor in the tournament, no doubt".
"Four of our five games are day games. The only night game we've got is our third game against England.
"As the conditions cool down slightly in the coming month or so, it will probably become heavier and heavier dew so then the toss does become really important."
Finch said that the powerplay, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the first six overs of an innings was "so important".
"Regardless of how dewy it does get, if you can control that part of the game, it just goes a huge, huge distance to winning the match."
Without disclosing the team, Finch said Australia, who have never won the T20 World Cup, had plumped for "seven specialist batters, four specialist bowlers plus the all rounders" against South Africa.
"We've got a lot of confidence in the depth of our squad, we've got a lot of confidence in (Glenn) Maxwell, (Marcus) Stoinis and (Mitchell) Marsh to bowl four overs as well.
"We think that on these wickets in these conditions they can do a really good job and be an attacking option as much as anything."
Finch added that two warm-up games, against New Zealand and India, had been a real boost for Australia, with players at varying levels of match readiness.
"We obviously haven't played a huge amount of cricket... over the last probably 18 months," he said in reference to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It's exciting to have everyone together. The guys have been at different stages of their preparation for the tournament being, whether it's IPL, some guys are coming off injury, some guys are coming off pre-season back at home.
"It's coming together quite nicely. To have two really good hit-outs against New Zealand and India was crucial for our preparation as well, to be able to hit the ground running once we got here and sort of brush up on our skills and just play together. It's been really nice."
Finch added that those two warm-ups had also been a personal confidence booster, coming after he underwent knee surgery following Australia's tour of the Caribbean.
"The knee's feeling great, it's feeling a bit better than what I thought it would at this stage, to be honest, so to be able to play them first to warm up games ... was crucial, to get a few in the middle was nice," he said.
"Everyone's in a pretty good space to be honest, the way that the group's come together, the feeling around the place has
been brilliant. We're really excited to kick it off
tomorrow."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juve's credentials face test with visit to old foes Inter
Mourinho in six-goal humiliation at Norway's toothbrush club
Revived ManU face Liverpool, Chelsea battle injury woes
Man City fan fights for life after Belgium attack
PSG and Messi face grudge match in Marseille
Barca, Real combine present and future in Clasico of fallen giants
England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022
Pakistan look to break World Cup jinx against favourites India


Latest News
Sri Lanka make light work of Netherlands
US offers $10 million for Colombian businessman linked to Venezuela bribery scheme
UP polls: AL candidates for Khulna-Barishal divisions announced
Warner backed to fire as Windies seek World Cup revival
Dhaka is world's second-most polluted city
BFUJ election underway
Al Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
Govt working for development of rural people: Tajul Islam
Hindu community stages protest against communal violence
Most Read News
US conducts 'successful' test of hypersonic missile technology
Four more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit
UN envoy: Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state
Kremlin blames Russians over slow jab drive as deaths rise
AL candidates for polls in 9 municipalities, 2 divisions' UPs announced
Attacks on Hindu community: Begumganj OC withdrawn
Fire at Mugda Hospital doused, 4 burned
Lanterns released from Chattogram Nandankanan Buddhist Monastery
Who should be a newspaper editor?
'Who cuts off power supply to mandap,' asks Puja Udjapan Parishad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft